KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett is a recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School 1st Team award for its athletic program, Kingsport City Schools announced Tuesday.
The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.
"Dobyns-Bennett is very lucky to have two of the best athletic trainers in high school athletics: head athletic trainer Kevin Trivette and assistant athletic trainer Briana Branson," Dobyns-Bennett athletic director Frankie DeBusk said in a release. "This award represents their hard work, dedication and demonstrates their continuous hours on and off the playing field in order to support our student athletes.
“We are humbled and honored to be selected for this award, but the attention needs to be focused on Kevin and Bree as they provide the safest environment for our high school athletes."
In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, athletic programs must:
• Create a positive athletic health care administrative system.
• Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations.
• Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities.
• Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment.
• Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes.
• Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions.
• Provide or facilitate injury intervention.
• Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan.
• Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education.
• Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.
“The health and safety of student-athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA president Tory Lindley, MA, ATC. “NATA created the 'Safe Sports School Award' to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to enhancing safety in sports.
“We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care."