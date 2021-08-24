JOHNSON CITY — When rivals get together, wild occurrences are bound to occur.
In Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference volleyball match, sporadic swings in momentum were the common theme.
Dobyns-Bennett stole the momentum from Science Hill in the final stages of the fourth and fifth sets to pull out a 21-25, 25-12, 12-25, 25-21, 15-10 win.
The Lady Indians trailed 4-1 in the fifth set but closed out the set and the match with a 14-6 run. Senior Whitley Maupin and junior Riley Brandon played big roles in the road victory.
“We knew coming in to this game that this was going to be a tough conference match,” Tribe coach Patricia Dygert said. “It really just took them finding some grit and playing all out.”
Maupin finished with 12 kills and 13 digs. Brandon seemingly did it all, tallying nine kills, 15 assists and 13 digs.
Libero Rachel Falin had 23 digs to lead D-B's brilliant defensive effort, and Karley Wilson contributed 14. Setter Dakota Vaiese had 11 assists and Jordan Guthrie racked up nine kills.
“We knew that they had some big hitters and they like to hit it down, so we rotated to the spots,” Dygert noted. “They did a great job picking those up.”
After a thrilling opening set, the match’s momentum started to swing more than a seesaw in an earthquake.
After at 4-4 tie in the second set, D-B raced off on a game-ending 21-8 run.
In the third, Science Hill returned the favor with a 21-8 run.
The pivotal moment came in the fourth set, when the Lady Hilltoppers had mounted a rally to pare what was a 10-point D-B lead, at 17-7, to two, at 23-21. Coming out of the Tribe timeout, Science Hill served the ball into the net and all the momentum was lost.
“I say it every time, but this is going to be a battle every night,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Nobody has the luxury to take a night or a set off.
"They were the more aggressive team tonight the whole way.”
The Lady Hilltoppers continually shot themselves in the foot and finished with 50 ball-handling errors.
Autumn Holmes had 19 kills to lead Science Hill, but also had 10 errors. Jordan Hallman netted 14 kills, and senior setter Kinley Norris tallied 36 assists.
On defense, Maddie Fuller had 17 digs, Olivia Kneisley 15 and Holmes 14. Libero Lexi Kalogeros finished with a team-high 29 digs.