KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett is keeping the Eastman Invitational trophy in Kingsport.
The Lady Indians rallied with five runs in the fourth inning to defeat Daniel Boone 6-5 in Sunday’s final of the softball tournament at Brickyard Park.
According to organizers, it was the first Eastman Invitational championship for D-B, whose previous best finish in its hometown tournament was fourth.
D-B had to win four games against four quality opponents — Sullivan East, Morristown East, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone — to claim the championship.
“All of our girls played hard and our pitchers were great,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “Over the tournament, Sophie Dean, Hannah Frye and Julianne Tipton all had multiple wins and pitched a bunch of innings.”
Frye was the winning pitcher in the final. She came on in relief of Tipton, who pitched the first 3 1/3 innings.
Makaila Collier’s bases-clearing triple highlighted the Lady Indians' big comeback. Tipton singled in the next at-bat, plating Collier for what proved to be the winning run.
Collier and Haigan Depew each went 2-for-2. Tipton drove in two runs and Emma Allgood scored twice.
The tournament spotlighted the Lady Indians' improvement this season. On March 22, they lost to Boone 10-0 in a mercy-rule game. On Sunday, down 5-1, they came back with a determined effort to take the victory.
“We’re meshing right now,” Hubbard said. “Our center fielder made a catch up against the fence that robbed Boone of a home run. Then we started hitting it. I’m still in shock.”
Boone had hit a pair of home runs earlier. Maci Masters was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, including a two-run shot in the third inning. Kyleigh Bacon, who also was 2-for-2, hit a solo shot, and Camryn Sarvis scored a couple of runs.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Tennessee High 4
The Lady Indians scored all six runs in the first inning to beat their Big 7 Conference rivals in the semifinal round.
Allgood’s two-run single highlighted the inning. Tipton and Frye each came through with two hits. Frye was solid in the circle, giving up seven hits and four runs over five innings.
Ashley Worley and Victoria Ryan each had two hits to lead the Lady Vikings.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Sullivan East 1
Tipton starred in the circle and at the plate. She scattered six hits over six innings and had a two-run triple. Collier also drove in two runs, Savannah Hutchins had two hits, including a double, and Frye tripled and scored a run.
Jillian Shackleford was 2-for-3 and scored for Sullivan East. The Patriots lost a tough 3-2 decision to D-B the previous day despite the last 14 batters putting the ball in play.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Morristown East 1
Chloe Duncan drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the sixth, in the Lady Indians' second Eastman win over the Lady Hurricanes.
Hutchins had the other RBI. Dean struck out five and allowed just three hits.
Daniel Boone 7, David Crockett 2
One day before their Big 7 showdown, the Lady Trailblazers got the best of the Lady Pioneers in a five-inning game.
Batting leadoff, McKenna Dietz scored three times to lead the Boone offense. Bacon was 2-for-2, Dannah Persinger drove in two runs, and Audrey Moorhouse doubled and had an RBI. Suzie Chatman struck out three.
Sisters Riley and Avery Hope scored for Crockett courtesy of a two-run double by Matty McKee.
Daniel Boone 17, Anderson County 2
The Lady ’Blazers avenged a Saturday loss with a beatdown of the Lady Mavericks.
Savannah Jessee was 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and two runs scored. Masters had four RBIs and scored three runs, and Emma Robinette also scored three times. Moorhouse was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Sarvis came home twice. Josie Jenkins and Persinger each had two hits.
Maggie Hillman controlled action in the circle, giving up six hits over six innings.
Science Hill 11, Anderson County 7
The Lady ’Toppers scored nine runs over the first two innings and belted out 14 hits overall to top the Lady Mavericks.
Jayden Salts went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs. Bree Presnell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Beth Pridemore had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Abigail Taylor had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times. Kendall Goines had two hits and Jannon Glaspie scored twice. Presnell was the winning pitcher.
Science Hill 6, Morristown East 2
Zoey Copper had two hits with two RBIs in the victory. Taylor and Salts each had two hits that included a triple. Glaspie also finished 2-for-4 and Aniya Pace scored two runs.
Macon East 7, Unicoi County 3
The Lady Blue Devils took an early lead before a big third inning for the Lady Knights.
Destiny Bridges had two hits and an RBI to lead Unicoi County. Samantha Chavez doubled and Caroline Podvin followed with an RBI single to give the Lady Devils a 3-1 lead before Macon East rallied.