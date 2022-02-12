MORRISTOWN — Dobyns-Bennett emerged with six champions out of nine finalists and won the team title in Saturday’s Region 1-AA individual wrestling championships at Morristown West.
The Indians outdistanced Science Hill 232.5 points to 180.5, and Jefferson County (139) finished third.
All the Tribe wrestlers advanced to next Saturday’s sectional tournament at Science Hill.
“I’m really proud of how all 14 of our guys advanced to next week,” D-B coach Wesley Idlette said. “Gavin (Armstrong) got us off on the right foot. He’s wrestling well and is on a mission. He’s had a chip on his shoulder all year.”
Armstrong pinned Ethan Stroud of Morristown East in the 120-pound final for the Indians' first individual title.
Cannon Mullins and Jake Dempsey followed with a tough decisions in the 132 and 138 finals. Max Norman, named the meet’s outstanding lower-weight wrestler, added to the Tribe total with a pin of Science Hill’s Marcos Hillhouse in just 1:13 in the 145 final.
Robby Irvin (182) and Garrett Crowder (220) also scored falls for the Indians. Crowder was down 5-1 in his match with Daniel Boone’s Jacob Spurlock when he turned the tables.
Xander Harris (152), Jimmy Taylor (170) and Aidan Rhoton (195) were D-B's other finalists.
“It shows the dedication to the program,” Idlette said. “The guys have bought into the coaching, our program. They’re wrestling lights out and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Science Hill’s five individual champions stretched the boundaries of the weight classes. Stiles Miller started the action with a pin at 106. Tripp Miller, his brother, won at 152, along with Dylan Winters at 126, Devon Medina at 195 and Keimel Redford at 285.
oone had three wrestlers qualify for next Saturday’s sectional meet, led by Spurlock's runner-up finish. West Ridge’s Tucker Brown was the runner-up at 126 pounds.
BIG DAY FOR CROCKETT
In the Region 1-A meet at Sullivan East, a record-breaking day for David Crockett saw the Pioneers come away with four region champions.
The Pioneers had 173 points to finish second to Greeneville (215), and Tennessee High (88) was third.
All 13 Crockett wrestlers qualified for next Saturday’s sectional at Knox Halls.
“We had seven in the finals, including three freshmen, and did pretty well,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “We’ve never had that many regional champions. We placed five kids higher than what they were seeded.”
Jake Ferrell started the Crockett victory tour with a pin of Sullivan East’s Donavan Smithpeters in the 126 final. Rance Horton scored a shutout decision at 160, and Alex Ingle (182) and Gabe Ferrell (195) each won final-round matches by pinfall.
Ethan Hylton (152) and Brayden Vance (285) were runners-up for Crockett.
Elizabethton had three wrestlers reach the finals, and Trenton Taylor won his heavyweight match by pinfall. Holden Roaten (132) and Darris Reece (145) were runners-up.
Sullivan East had two finalists, Smithpeters at 126 and James Roberts at 182. Volunteer’s Evan Glass reached the 113 finals.