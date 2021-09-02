KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Patricia Dygert got a nice birthday gift Thursday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Her Lady Indians, however, had their work cut out for them in a Big 5 Conference match against West Ridge.
The Tribe fought its way to a 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 31-29 win over the Lady Wolves.
“The big word today was grit,” Dygert said. “We knew coming into this match we were going to have to fight for it.
“I feel like we started getting tired in the fourth set and Whitley Maupin went down with an injury, so I had to make a substitute. We just found a way to come together and pushed forward.”
WILD FOURTH SET
West Ridge built a lot of momentum with its win in the third set and parlayed that into a 16-13 lead midway through the fourth.
The Lady Wolves moved out front 24-21 and could sniff a fifth set, but D-B had other plans.
“If we have a different outcome in the first set like taking away a couple of early errors, that really shapes how the match goes,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “I’m extremely proud of the way the girls fought. The girls went extra innings in two of those sets, fighting point for point.”
The Lady Indians held off set point three times and tied the score at 24, but the marathon was nowhere near over. West Ridge fell behind and faced match point four times but finally succumbed on the fifth try.
“Playing a good defensive game kept us in it,” Kemp said. “Allie Jordan was definitely the one that saved us tonight and I can’t say enough about how well she played tonight.”
BIG BLOCK BAILS OUT TRIBE
Outside hitter Riley Brandon and Inari Phillips made the biggest difference for the Tribe late. It wasn’t necessarily D-B’s offense winning points, but its big blocks up front stopped West Ridge’s scoring threats.
“We put up a big block and we knew going into the game some of their spots that like to swing, so putting up that block was huge,” Dygert said. “Rachel Falin on the back row was there and picked up everything.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Brandon led D-B with 15 kills and 24 assists for a double-double. Jordan Guthrie notched 12 kills, Kate France and Maupin each had 10, and Dakota Vaiese had 15 assists for the Tribe.
On defense, Falin had 36 digs and Maupin threw in 29. Karley Wilson contributed 20 digs.
Phillips was huge for the Lady Indians on defense, especially late, tabulating four blocks.
For the Lady Wolves, Jordan, a senior, practically took a piece of the Dome’s floor with her after racking up an impressive 47 digs.
On offense, Rylee Haynie contributed nine kills, Rachel Miller and Parker Fischer each had eight and Gracie Olinger had seven.
Marleigh Pendleton came up with 14 digs and Bradlie Warner 11. Olivia DeLung had a big night as well, racking up 41 assists and 10 digs to go with six kills.