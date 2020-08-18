KINGSPORT — With uncertainty surrounding the season, players on the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team want to take full advantage of every chance they get to play.
The Lady Indians did just that Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Tennessee High in the season and Big 6 opener for both teams.
Like with everything else, the coronavirus pandemic put into question whether there would even be a season. But since getting the green light, coach Tony Weaver’s Tribe squad has been focused on playing hard and getting wins.
SETTING THE TONE
Senior Blaire Barrett set the pace early by scoring the game’s first two goals, at the 9:26 mark and again at the 29:13 mark.
“It felt great to get the first goal in and to get everything moving along,” Barrett said. “It was just exciting to be out here.”
Weaver said setting the tone early was key for his eager squad.
“The girls have been dying to get out here and start playing,” he said. “With all this stuff going on, they just had the itch and they were ready to go. They were just fired up and ready to go.”
Just over a minute after Barrett’s second goal, junior Macee Pickup put the Lady Indians up 3-0 with a goal off a corner-kick assist from Emilee Lane.
An aggressive attack kept D-B on the offensive side of the pitch for most the final 40 minutes.
“They’ve got a lot more experience than we do at this point in time,” Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. “They’re a good team and we’re going to take our knocks. We’re going to get better throughout the course of the year.
“With experience comes confidence and that’s what is making them a little bit more aggressive. As we start to get a little bit more comfortable playing in our system and understand where other teams are going to be, we’ll get a little bit more comfortable, too. But right now, we’re going to take our knocks. They’re a good team.”
Weaver also expects the Lady Vikings to get better as the season goes along.
“I have the utmost respect for Tennessee High and Coach Mooney,” Weaver said. “He’s got a great program and he’s a great coach. They’ll be ready the next time we play them, so we better be ready, too.”
SECOND-HALF SECURITY
D-B struck twice more in the second half.
The Lady Indians got a goal from Kinzee Mounger off a Mia McLain assist 10 minutes into the half to go ahead 4-0.
A second goal by Pickup — off a Mounger assist — capped the scoring.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action on Thursday when Dobyns-Bennett hosts Sullivan Central and Tennessee High welcomes Sullivan South.