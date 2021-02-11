KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett has the kind of offensive basketball team that can come to life in a heartbeat, much to the good fortune of the Indians.
Struggling offensively throughout the night, the D-B boys heated up at a most opportune time Thursday, finally putting away Volunteer for a 62-44 win in semi-final play of the District 1-AAA tournament at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The top-seeded Tribe moves into Friday night's 8 o'clock championship home game against rival Science Hill, a 13-point semifinal winner over Daniel Boone.
Like Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett has also earned the right to host a first-round Region 1-AAA contest in two weeks, but nobody said this win came easy.
Volunteer trailed just 41-37 with 6:23 to play when D-B finally got it together.
"I felt like we had a lot of great looks and our kids played extremely hard and they gave us an opportunity," said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. "It was a four-point game there, and we had the ball and I think we turned it over, and then that's when I think D-B started their run.
"But it was a far better basketball game than the 18-point final difference."
D-B, which had held the upper hand to that point because of the offensive boardwork of 6-foot-4 baseliners Malachi Hale and Jahson Dennis, was pushed to the finish line by the play of other capable veterans.
Hanging on to their four-point edge, the Indians got key steals from Jack Browder and McKinley Tincher, leading to a Brady Stump made free throw and a fast break layup by Zane Whitson to stem the tide a bit.
After a D-B miss, Stump hit a 3-point jumper, followed by another bomb from fellow sophomore guard Jonavan Gillespie, good for a sudden 50-40 lead.
Stump followed with back-to-back driving layups, the second of which he turned into a three-point play to create a 55-40 bulge with 3:02 remaining in the game.
"Towards the fourth quarter we made some good plays and started getting a little flow going," said Stump, a 5-foot-9, 145-pound lefthander who scored all nine of his points in less than three minutes of the fourth period. "I'm the point guard and I felt like I needed to step up and get us going."
Prior to Stump's injection of offense, D-B had relied on the dominant offensive rebounding of Hale and Dennis, who scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, a majority of which came on stickbacks of missed shots.
"Athleticism," said Poe, whose fifth-seeded Falcons had no one to match D-B's inside power. "It's one thing with that size, but they're also quick off their feet."
Fifth-seeded Volunteer (12-12) was led by the 12-point effort of slicing Heath Miller. Hustling Andrew Kniittel scored 10 for the Falcons, who will meet Daniel Boone in Friday's consolation game, the winner earning the region's No. 3 seed.