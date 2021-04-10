Coming off a busy week on the tennis courts, action heats up for Dobyns-Bennett this week with big matches against Science Hill and Tennessee High.
D-B’s girls team is playing this season with a concrete goal: return to the state tournament. The Lady Indians reached the semifinals in 2018 and ’19 and, with their top four players having been on those back-to-back state teams, they aspire to challenge for a state championship.
Leading the charge is No. 1 player Willa Rogers, a Liberty signee. She’s listed as a four-star recruit and has been ranked as high as No. 121 nationally.
Serve, backhand, forehand, shot placement, trading volleys or rushing the net, Rogers’ game has no glaring weakness.
“Willa is such a good all-around player,” D-B assistant Kaelin Toney said. “She knows where to put the ball, when to rally and when to end the point. She controls the match. That’s one of the many things we love about Willa.”
The Nos. 2-4 players — Emily Cai, Sydney Berry and Chandni Bhat — also boast state tournament experience. Throw in another athletic senior, Maddie France, at No. 5 and it’s a formidable lineup.
Kendall Jackson has been playing at No. 6 with others in the lineup, including Allison Fields, Ashlyn Kirk, Margaret Carter and Marilee Hull.
But wait, there’s more — much more. D-B’s roster pool has 27 female players overall.
“We have a lot of seniors and a lot of young players coming up who are good,” Toney noted. “We’re blessed to have the same group for four years, so we’re excited to see what they can do and how it turns out.”
D-B doesn’t have the same level of experience on the boys’ side. The only Tribe seniors are Cole Ridings and Vincent Gould, but that talent is complemented by No. 1 Ben Allen, a smart player with a strong serve.
Earlier in the week, Allen showed his grit when he won a pro set over Sullivan South No. 1 Mason Hunt by a 9-7 score.
“It was great to play a great player out here,” Allen said. “I love good competition. It’s a busy time of year, but it’s still fun to get out and play tennis. This year I’ve really enjoyed playing, especially out here with Sam.”
Allen refers to Sam Barbour, his often doubles partner and the Indians’ No. 2 singles player. Others in the Tribe lineup include Aidan Ponasik, Gavin Morelock and Adam Krcal.
Toney likes their effort and attitude both on and off the court.
“We have a good group of young men who are respectful and truly student-athletes,” Toney said. “They come in ready to work and get the job done. We’re happy to see where they can take us.”