KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett, like every other high school football team across the country, went through a period of uncertainty about its season this year.
The Indians are therefore making the most of every opportunity they have.
D-B opened Region 1-6A play with a 40-6 rout of Bearden on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The game was the home opener for the Tribe (3-0, 1-0) during a season in which every week is filled with question marks about the future because of the pandemic.
D-B senior quarterback Zane Whitson and his teammates are cherishing every moment.
“It makes it super special,” Whitson said. “Not getting to play your senior season would really suck and that’s why we try to do our job during practice and even after practice. You do your part to keep playing.”
ROLLING ALONG
The Indians did their part Friday behind the offensive leadership of Whitson, who connected with eight receivers in completing 13 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and a score.
“A lot of guys can play,” Whitson said. “We haven’t really been able to show it because people were keying on us from what we did last year, so it was mainly a run game. But this time we were really prepared and we showed what we really have.”
After Tylar Tesnear capped D-B’s first drive of the game with a 2-yard touchdown, Whitson directed his high-octane offense 53 yards on a march that ended with his 14-yard touchdown pass to Trent Cody.
The Tribe closed out the first-half scoring with another energetic drive halfway through the second quarter, this one ending with Whitson’s 32-yard touchdown strike to fellow senior Braden Marshall.
“That’s what we preach during practice and that’s my big thing: energy,” Whitson said. “I love energy.”
FINISHING IT OFF
The Indians tacked on three second-half touchdowns on a 3-yard run from Phillip Armitage, a 12-yard run from Whitson and a 20-yard sprint from sophomore Jonavan Gillespie.
Cody played big on both sides of the ball. In addition to his touchdown reception, he intercepted a pass for his third pick of the season — getting one in each game.
“It’s all because of our defensive line. They’re just in there attacking the quarterback and by the time they throw the ball, it just allows me to fly to the ball,” Cody said. “We just practice like we play and we go out there and work very hard and work together as a team. And it’s just great to work as a team.”
Tribe coach Joey Christian was happy to see Whitson back to last year’s form.
“Zane really looked like himself. He did a great job reading the defenses out and getting the ball where it was supposed to be. He looked more like himself than he did the first two games,” Christian said.
The coach was also pleased with his defense, which has given up a total of 10 points in three games.
“We got good linebacker play. Good defensive line play and our secondary is doing a good job,” Christian said. “(Defensive coordinator B.I.) Salyers and all those defensive coaches are doing a great job.”
With 3:58 remaining in the game and the Indians up 40-0, Nicco Young scored from 8 yards out to help the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) avoid the shutout.
UP NEXT
D-B is off next Friday. The Indians travel to Hardin Valley for another Region 1-6A contest on Sept. 18.