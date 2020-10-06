BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leaders usually make it a habit to step up when their team is struggling.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Zoie Larkins filled that role perfectly Monday night.
Larkins dialed up her game to lead the third-seeded Lady Indians to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 win over upset-minded Volunteer in opening-round play of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament at Viking Hall.
“Zoie definitely stepped up tonight. I’m really proud of her,” D-B coach Patricia Dygert said. “She really was seeing the hitters and focusing on serve-receive, reading them and picking up those kills and effective serving, too. She just all-around did a good job tonight.
“She definitely put the team first and really focused on making sure she was not only doing her best and doing what she needed to get done, but she was really cheering on her teammates as well.”
For Larkins, who plans on playing volleyball next year at NCAA Division II Francis Marion, manning a leadership position on the floor is just a normal transition.
“I just know some people have moments where they struggle more than others, so I just know I have to step up and help them as much as I can,” Larkins said. “This game was definitely one of the most stressful. Because we just want to make sure we have spot secure to keep going.”
Larkins led the Tribe’s offensive attack with 10 kills. Whitley Maupin added seven kills to go with two blocks, and Meg Maynor added five kills for the Lady Indians (14-6).
The Tribe also got 11 assists and four aces from Dakota Vaiese, 10 assists and 15 digs from Jessie Odle, 27 digs from Rachel Falin, four blocks from Inari Phillips and four aces from Hannah Day.
Sixth-seeded Volunteer (4-15) played with unusual comfort and gave the Lady Indians fits early. The Lady Falcons led most of the first game before D-B, sparked by play from Larkins and two blocks from Phillips, used a 6-1 run to break a 19-19 tie and take the set.
“Communication is the key and it’s all a mind game,” said Volunteer coach Rindi Perry. “If you can’t get in the other team’s head, they’re going to get in yours and you can’t win ballgames. They outsmarted us on their plays.”
Senior Olivia Christian finished with seven kills for the Lady Falcons.
LADY VIKINGS SWEEP
David Crockett took both regular-season meetings against Tennessee High, but the Lady Vikings turned the tables Monday with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 win.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be good in pressure situations,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “They applied the pressure and we didn’t compete.”
Jamayia led Tennessee High (11-13) with eight nine kills, and Madison Blair and Marley Johns had six apiece. Madison Curtin had 15 assists and Grayson Phipps amassed 25 digs.
The Lady Pioneers (5-12) got eight kills from Emma Gouge, and Kylee Coggins contributed 19 assists and 12 digs.
TUESDAY GAMES
The tournament resumes Tuesday night at Viking Hall with the semifinal round.
Top-seeded Daniel Boone plays Tennessee High at 5:30 p.m., followed by D-B taking on second-seeded Science Hill.