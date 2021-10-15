MARYVILLE — A business trip to Mike White Field turned into an explosive offensive showcase for the Dobyns-Bennett football team on Friday night.
The Indians put it to Region 1-6A foe William Blount in a 48-21 win that locked up a postseason berth.
“After we made some adjustments, we did control this football game,” Tribe coach Joey Christian said. “(William Blount) had a good game plan with a lot of ‘check with me’ calls if we had a light box or a heavy one.
“Our guys did a good job adjusting and taking some coaching with that one formation that was giving us some trouble in the first part of the game.”
Quarterback Jake Carson completed 12 of 15 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Backup signal-caller Noah Blankenship was 4-of-7 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns, plus a late rushing score.
The Indians (6-2, 3-1) racked up 528 yards of offense on 51 plays and chalked up 27 first downs. The only negative play all night came late in the game on a bad snap that went over Blankenship’s head.
I’Shawn Graves rushed for 111 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, and Jonavan Gillespie caught four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians didn’t punt. The only time they were stopped was on a failed fourth-down attempt on the second drive.
“The offensive line with Tommy Sexton, Braylon Banks, Carson Christian, Cardin McVey and John Teboe opened up holes all night,” Christian said. “When those guys along with the tight ends are doing their job, sometimes it makes the running backs' lives a whole lot easier.”
William Blount quarterback Matthew Clemmer finished 18-of-29 for 189 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score and had 44 yards on 13 carries, all but one in the first half.
ANSWER BACK
The Indians drew first blood when Jake Carson completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ben Phillips over the middle with eight seconds left in the opening period.
The Govs (1-7, 0-4) responded by taking the ball down the field and running almost five minutes off the clock on 11 plays that covered 80 yards.
Clemmer sneaked across the goal line from a yard out for the score, and the ballgame was tied midway through the second.
CLOSING THREE MINUTES
The Indians seemed to hit their stride in the final three minutes of the first half. Blankenship hit Hayden Russell for 28 yards in the back of the end zone on a beautiful pass that appeared to be a tad overthrown.
After the Govs punted, D-B got the ball back with 1:14 left and marched downfield in a little more than a minute. Carson capped the drive by hitting Gillespie over the middle on a slant pattern 28 yards for a score.
BACK-BREAKER
On the first drive of the second half, the Indians took the ball straight down the field, taking five plays to cover 80 yards. Graves rumbled in from the 8 for the TD.
After another Govs punt, D-B needed only a few plays before Blankenship connected with Gillespie on a 31-yarder for the receiver's second score of the evening. The margin went from two scores to four with the third quarter barely halfway over.
“I love how we responded in the second half,” Christian said. “We got back to Dobyns-Bennett football. We didn’t run it well between the tackles, but we really attacked the edges.
“We had a lot of confidence at that point and it filled our cells.”
The Tribe defense didn’t give up a first down in the second half until 10:05 remained in the game. Christian emphasized the key nature of the defensive effort.
“We knew it was going to be tough with the way Clemmer can throw it and the speed of athleticism of some of those guys,” he said. “That sequence to start the second half was a big turn.”
A less stellar area was penalties. D-B was flagged 11 times for 114 yards.
UP NEXT
The Tribe will be on the road again next week in the Knoxville area, playing old rival Oak Ridge in a non-region contest. Kickoff at Blankenship Field is set for 7 p.m.
“We’ve got two big, old-time rivalries back to back playing Oak Ridge and Johnson City,” said Christian, whose team hosts Science Hill on Oct. 29. “That's going to be big for our kids and how they can respond to that.”