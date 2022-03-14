Two of Northeast Tennessee’s most tradition-rich boys basketball programs are back in the state tournament this week in Murfreesboro.
Dobyns-Bennett, competing for the first time since 2010, plays in the TSSAA Class 4A event Wednesday against Coffee County. Hampton begins its journey Thursday against West Carroll in the Class 1A tournament.
This year marks the fifth time over a 65-year period both the Indians and Bulldogs are in the big dance in the same season. In all previous instances, either or both at least reached the semifinals.
Both programs, though on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of enrollment, share a deep connection to one of the state’s all-time great coaches: TSSAA Hall of Famer Walter “Buck” Van Huss. That connection still lives today.
“It is pretty cool to still have connections to him after all these years,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “It speaks to not only the impact he had on players that he coached but to the entire basketball community.”
BUCK'S CONNECTION
Van Huss began coaching at Hampton in 1953 and took the Bulldogs to their first state tournament in 1957. They were eliminated in the first round with a 53-48 loss to Fulton.
In the same tournament, the Indians — under the direction of Guy B. Crawford — reached the finals before losing to Linden 52-44. It was D-B's second loss to Linden in the final in three seasons.
After Van Huss went on his memorable run in 1960 to the state championship with Willie Malone and Jerry White, he left Hampton for Kingsport in 1967.
The Dawgs and Tribe made the state again in 1973. White, who took over as Hampton's coach in 1970, made his first trip to the state’s biggest stage as coach.
White coached at his alma mater from 1970 until 2003 and again from 2007 to 2011.
With Skip Brown playing on a bad ankle, D-B lost 47-44 to Gallatin in the Large Class final despite having the better team.
Hampton lost to Peabody 49-36 in the first round of the Small Class event.
THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM?
The 1980-81 season was a special one for both teams.
Hampton made it all the way to the Class A finals before losing to Bolton.
Van Huss' heavily favored and undefeated Indians arrived for the Class AAA event with high hopes for their first state title since 1945.
It was not meant to be, however: The Tribe lost to Nashville's Pearl 61-59 in the semifinals. Kingsport won the rebound battle 45-27, but John Gray and Lee Garber combined to shoot 5-for-24 from the field and the Tribe finished 36-1.
WHITE AND SHIPLEY CARRY ON
Needing just six victories to take over the all-time lead nationally, Van Huss died in the summer of 1990.
Steve Shipley — who played for Van Huss in the early 1970s — became the Indians' coach after a successful stint at Oak Ridge. Shipley stayed only four seasons but found plenty of success in Kingsport.
In 1992, Shipley took his Indians and White took his Bulldogs back to The ’Boro.
D-B's high-flying bunch featured guys like Ricardo Hale, JaMichael Mills and Ryan Black, who were torching the nets at a record pace.
D-B (Class AAA) and Hampton (AA) both reached the semifinals that season. The Tribe fell to eventual champion Brainerd 56-50 after Mills hurt his wrist on a dunk and missed the rest of the game. Hampton lost to eventual state runner-up Alcoa 69-57.
CONNECTION IS ALIVE
Even though Van Huss has been gone for almost 32 years, an indirect connection to him remains at Hampton and D-B. The schools' gyms are named after him: The Bulldogs play at Van Huss White Gym, the Indians at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The entire coaching staff at Hampton — head coach Ned Smith and assistants Dewayne Humphrey, Mike Matheson and Wes Murray — all played for White while donning the navy and baby blue uniforms.
”I played for Coach White from 1988-92,” Smith said. “It’s great still having Coach White still around because he’s always willing to offer advice and give encouraging words.
“I got to meet to Coach Van Huss when we went to the state tournament. We went over to the Van Huss Dome to practice. There were a few similarities between the two, the toughness in their teams and the style of play.”
Chapel Head 's father, Trevor, played for Van Huss on his last team in 1989-90. Head is a reserve player for Poore's Indians.
Could this be the year D-B and Hampton “buck” their recent losing trends at state? Only time will tell, but Van Huss will surely be watching from above.