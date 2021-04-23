KINGSPORT — Veteran coach Buzz McNish surely didn’t bring his competitive baseball team 100 miles to the Model City to get whacked upside the head on Friday, but that is what happened when Dobyns-Bennett clobbered Knoxville West 15-2 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
D-B boss Ryan Wagner was just as surprised with the runaway win as anyone.
“They’re a good team,” the 11-year Tribe mentor said afterward while McNish addressed his team loudly and clearly in the opposite dugout. “If you look at the conference they’re in down there, it’s a super, tremendous league with Farragut, Hardin Valley, Bearden, Maryville, Blount, them and Heritage. It’s loaded, and they’ve actually competed pretty well.
“We scored some runs early, and I think they kind of got a little frustrated and I think he (McNish) did, too. But I know they’re a good team — that’s why we played them.”
WELCOME TO KINGSPORT
The Indians (19-7) greeted their Senior Night guests inhospitably from the start, racing to an 8-0 lead on five base hits and four walks in the bottom of the first inning, batting around in the process.
Leadoff hitter Brady Stump, who worked an eight-pitch walk off losing pitcher Royal Philo to get the merry-go-round turning, smacked a bases-loaded triple to cap the uprising.
“We swung it well at the top and we had good at-bats at the bottom,” said Wagner, whose Tribe only batted in four innings. “They gave us some free passes and we swung well from the start.
“I think Sam (Ritz) had three hits and Isaac Hale swung it good at the bottom there with a (three-run) triple and maybe another hit. Brady Stump got us going with a really good walk and then Jake Timbes followed with a double and we kept on. We had a good night at the plate.”
D-B, which also batted around in a six-run third, finished with a dozen base knocks, spread evenly throughout the lineup. Ritz had his three hits and Stump joined Hale with two.
Hale finished with four RBIs, Stump drove in three and Turner Stout plated two, both with bases-loaded walks. Ritz, Peyton Grimm and Tanner Kilgore each collected an RBI.
ALMOST A NO-NO
Four D-B pitchers nearly combined for a no-hitter, but the Rebels (15-12) finally broke through in the top of the fifth inning when Reese Marine smacked a no-out liner to center field.
On the play, Grimm came up firing and nearly forced Mekiah Gray at second base.
“It is what it is,” Wagner said. “They see it and they call it. It was really close, but it’s no big deal,” said Wagner, whose pitchers combined to walk seven.
“Our pitchers were not great but they were good enough. We’ll get in here Sunday and get a little work in and be ready to go next week.”
Cade Maynor, a freshman right-hander, covered the second and third innings to pick up the win. Senior Gage Hensley started for D-B. Jack Browder followed Maynor and Aiden Byington closed.
UP NEXT
The Indians travel to Johnson City to face Big 7 Conference regular-season league champion Science Hill on Monday before hosting the Hilltoppers in the turnaround game Tuesday.