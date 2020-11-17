BLUFF CITY — The Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team started off a bit on the slow side Tuesday night but rallied with a big second half to win its season opener, 45-35 over Sullivan East at the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Indians’ two inside presences combined for 25 points. Jabrea Johnson tallied 16 points and Caitlyn Wallace chipped in nine.
“We came out and we were a little out of sync and not well oiled,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Jabrea in the second quarter really turned the game for us. She can’t do that without her guards finding her, though.”
After being tied at halftime and again at the end of the third quarter, the Tribe used an 8-0 run to gain the lead for good.
The Lady Patriots could not buy a 3-pointer all night, going 2-for-20 from beyond the arc. Hayley Grubb led East with 14 points and Jenna Hare contributed 10.
“We didn’t shoot very well, that’s for sure — and we didn’t get great shots in the fourth,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “I thought a big turning point was when we were up seven in the third and I took Riley (Nelson) out because she was in foul trouble. They reeled off five really fast and that gave them life.
“We always start with D-B because we want to challenge ourselves,” Aubrey added. “We have bigger goals and I told the team that November 17 is not March 6. March 6 is the substate and I think we have a good enough team to get there.”
Rebounding helped push D-B over the top in the fourth quarter.
Elle Francis made a 3-pointer near the end of the third to tie the game and help instill some confidence in the squad, which turned the ball over on three straight possessions to open the second half.
“We thought about that and we talk a lot about the first three minutes of the second half being really important,” Francis said. “You’re going to see those things, especially this season with practically no offseason and very little practice time. I thought we responded well, though.”
The Lady Indians have a Saturday matchup against perennial District 2 power Grainger at Elizabethton.
East hosts State Line Rush on Saturday.