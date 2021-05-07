KINGSPORT — The Daniel Boone boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls opened the 41st Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays on Friday by winning the 3,200-meter relays.
Boone's relay of Evan Bruce, Luke Mussard, Carson Sells and Connor Wingfield ran a 8:10.55 at the Crowe-Coughenour Track to easily outdistance Science Hill. The Trailblazers fell just .08 short of the meet record of 8:10.47 run by Morristown West in 1981.
Despite a headwind on the backstretch, Bruce kicked off the race with a 2:03.67 to give the ’Blazers a four-second lead.
“I came out good. I sandbagged for the first 300,” Bruce said. “I was holding back from the rough wind on the backstretch. I came in a little slow, but hammered through the wind and had a nice handoff.
"It’s great to win here. Our hard work is paying off.”
Wingfield — who posted the fastest 800-meter time, a 2:01.30, of the event — only recently learned how big of a deal the Relays are.
“I really didn’t know the history until last week. Forty-one years is a long time and the announcer talking about it got us a little hyped up,” Wingfield said. “It’s a big deal. I noticed it the last 100 (meters) when the teams were cheering us on. It’s just a little frustrating to get .08 off the meet record.”
The D-B girls pulled off the upset of heavily favored Daniel Boone to win the 3,200. The Lady Indians had a slight lead after Autumn Headrick ran a 2:27.39. Boone pulled ahead of Katie Wood on the second leg, only to see Macee Pickup make up the deficit to inch the Tribe back ahead for the final leg.
Emma Baker took care of it from there, running a 2:36.16 to give her team 1.63-second victory. The victory was the D-B girls' fifth in the 4x800 in the past seven years.
“We knew it was going to be really close,” Baker said. “It was back and forth for a while and I pulled it together on the last leg. We were right together the first lap. The second lap, I just pushed as hard as I can to come through in the final 200. I felt strong at the end and didn’t feel tired.”
The Volunteer relay team of Jacie Begley, Celine McNally, Sydney Hamilton and Elise McKinney finished fourth in 10:18.88 to break a 41-year-old school record. McNally, a senior who has signed with Tusculum, ran a 2:24.82 second leg for a personal best.
The meet is personal for Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie, a three-time state champion for Dobyns-Bennett in 1980-81. His sister, Jennifer, still holds the school record in the 400 and son Bryce won the 400 three years in a row. Jim Ailshie visited his parents in a long-term health care facility earlier in the day where they talked about track before his relay team made its own history.
“It was a big day for Volunteer,” Jim Ailshie said. “Prior to the season, we thought we had a chance at it and we ran a 10:30. We had a lull in the middle of the season, but everything came together today. It was an exciting day.”
COWAN, MILLER WIN TRIPLE JUMPS
Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan became the just second female athlete to win the triple jump three times in meet history with her leap of 37 feet, 2 inches. She was well ahead of runner-up Ashley Salyers of Volunteer (34-4.50).
Cowan, who tied the record Chilhowie's Tenaica Smith set in 2005-07, would have likely been going for a fourth straight win if not for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of last year's event.
“It’s cool to be out the last year at South and to finish out a tradition here,” Cowan said. “I think senior year is special for everybody, but to come out and get close to my PR is pretty special. I would say I’m improved the most in triple jump of any event with my form.”
Volunteer junior Heath Miller pulled off the upset in the boys’ triple jump. Miller, a three-sport athlete for the Falcons, had a winning leap of 42-5.25, only three-quarters of an inch longer than heavily favored Jaden Keller, the Tennessee High football star headed to Virginia Tech.
“It means a lot to beat Jaden. He’s such a crazy good athlete,” said Miller, the first Volunteer jumper to win since Grayson Hurd in 2017. “It means a lot to everyone on the team. This is my first year doing it. I play basketball and football, so I think playing basketball really helps with this event and all the jumping we do.”
VAULTING TO THE TOP
D-B sophomore Jesse Vaughn edged Science Hill freshman William Hagemeier in the boys' pole vault. Vaughn cleared 12 feet to beat Hagemeier by 6 inches.
The gold medal came using a new pole, this one a foot longer than the one he previously used. Vaughn had struggled with the longer pole in Thursday’s practice but got adjusted to it by the time of the meet.
“It was a good day and a fun day for the event. My PR was 11, so I got a new PR twice,” Vaughn said. “I had been using a 13-foot pole and moved up to a 13-7 on my first two jumps. After that, I moved up to a 14 and it helped because on that 12 , I didn’t swing over as much as I could have.”
Unicoi County senior Rachel Altemose continued the Blue Devils’ strong pole vault tradition, posting an 8-6 to win by a foot over West Greene’s Christiana Ricker. Altemose’s teammate, Caitlin Wilson, cleared 10 feet at the Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays at the same venue a week earlier, but she scratched prior to the event.
Altemose felt she could have gone higher if not for the windy conditions.
“The wind made it more difficult as I had to use all three attempts on a couple of a jumps,” she said. “I hurt my foot last week as well, so it was fun to know that I can jump in difficult conditions. This meet taught me to overcome some challenges I’ve been facing and to give it my all.”