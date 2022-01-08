BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett came through with topnotch efforts in Saturday’s Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall wrestling tournament at Viking Hall.
The Indians placed four wrestlers in the championship round and finished runner-up to West Virginia powerhouse St. Albans in the team standings, 217.5-158.5. David Crockett, with three individual champions, placed third with 145.5 points.
Max Norman was the lone individual champion for D-B. He pinned Wise Central’s Landon Davis in 1:52 to win the 145-pound weight class.
In the most competitive match of the championship round, the Tribe’s Gavin Armstrong dropped a 5-4 decision to Sam Giordano of St. Albans in the 120-pound division. Robby Irvin (160 pounds) and Aidan Rhoton (195) also reached the finals.
“I’m proud of our team and it’s nice to wrestle somebody different,” Indians coach Wes Idlette said. “This time last year, we were wrestling the same teams in our area. It’s nice to see some out-of-state teams. I know that’s going to make our team better.
“We had several medalists and four kids in the finals. It was great to see Max win. Robby Irvin, a senior, finally cracking the lineup and making the final was huge. Gavin wrestled very tough and I’m proud of Aidan making the final. They got our team where we were runner-up.”
Crockett was thrilled with its third-place finish after all three of its wrestlers to reach the finals made it count.
Ethan Hylton started the Pioneers’ victory celebrations with a tough 2-0 decision over William James of St. Albans at 152. Rance Horton, competing at 160, then took a 7-3 decision over D-B’s Irvin. Gabe Ferrell completed the trifecta when he beat the Tribe’s Rhoton by pinfall in 2:31 for the 195 title.
“Rance got hit with two stall calls, but he gutted it out,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “Once Hylton gets a takedown on you, he’s hard to beat. He’s fine winning 2-0 or trying to pin you, he’s a tough kid.
“We try to concentrate on the first takedown. It seems like it sets the tone on what we’re trying to do. I told Gabe before his match, ‘You don’t want to be the only one who loses in the final, so take care of it.’ He’s one who figures out what the other kid does and he capitalizes on it.”
Other local teams also capitalized. Fourth-place Greeneville won titles at 106, by Carson Dupill, and 170, Kodiak Cannedy, who was the meet’s outstanding wrestler for the higher weight classes. Zac Chrisman added a runner-up finish at 220 to the Greene Devils’ tally.
Sixth-place Castlewood had also three finalists, led by 113 champion Adam Gibson. Sam Gibson (106) and Jacob Maxfield (182) also advanced to championship matches.
Wise Central had two finalists, Brady Sturgill at heavyweight and Davis at 145. Elizabethton’s Holden Roaten reached the 132 final, losing to St. Albans All-American Moses Eads in a 35-second pin.
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the outstanding wrestler award for the lower weight classes after beating Hardin Valley’s Gavin McCormick by pinfall in the 138 final.