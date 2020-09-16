KINGSPORT — For one half of Tuesday’s Big 6 soccer match, Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone battled shot for shot.
In the second half, however, the Lady Indians took control on their way to a 6-1 win over the Lady Trailblazers at Indian Highland Park.
Freshman Maggie Fleming scored two late goals to lead the attack by the Tribe (7-2, 3-0), which outscored Boone 5-1 after intermission.
Fleming said focus was the key for her team taking control.
“At first we came in and didn’t know what to expect and we saw what to expect after the first half and really started to get serious,” she said. “We started to get nervous (in the first half), but I think we got it together.”
They got it together thanks to halftime speeches from some of the team’s leaders, including junior goalkeeper Ellie Nash, who kept her team in the contest by making some big first-half saves.
“In the first half, we were, in my opinion, not on our game,” Nash said. “We had a bad practice the other day and we played exactly like we practiced.
“We were a step slow. We let them get to everything before we got there.
“We went into halftime and we gave a speech, a couple of us, and we said we’ve got to change this or this is not going to go well because they were outplaying us,” Nash added. “But we turned it around, so that was good.”
NARROW LEAD, BIG RUN
D-B held a 1-0 advantage after the first half courtesy of a goal by Emilee Lane off an assist from Macee Pickup at the 22:16 mark.
The Lady Indians then controlled the tempo of play by being the aggressor against Steve Sessis’ Lady Trailblazers squad over the final 40 minutes.
“In the first half, you’ve got to give it to Boone and Coach Sessis,” Lady Indians coach Tony Weaver said. “He had them going to the ball and they beat us going to the ball in the first half.
“And we went in (at halftime) and talked to the girls and told them, ‘They’re beating you to every ball and we’re going to have to change things if we’re going to do what we want to do,’ ” Weaver said.
The talk worked.
D-B scored three straight goals — one by Madeline Lyons at the 49:57 mark, another by Annabeth Parker at 63:16 and one just three minutes later by Tayla Holt.
Boone (3-2, 1-2) answered a minute after Holt’s score with a goal from Phan Shyra.
The Lady Trailblazers struggled against the Lady Indians’ aggressive attack.
“We held our own in the first half, but we got worn down and we essentially ceded about 70 yards of the field to them (in the second half),” Sessis said. “They had a shortened field and you can’t do that and get away with it for long.”
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Thursday. D-B hosts Sullivan Central in a nonconference match and Boone visits Volunteer in a Big 6 contest.