SMYRNA — The Dobyns-Bennett boys bowling team, facing a top-tier program, proved it's no pushover, though a season heavy on achievement ended Thursday with the Indians' TSSAA tournament quarterfinal loss to Hardin County.
Debbie Knott's Indians were competitive in a battle of unbeatens at the Smyrna Bowling Center, dropping a 16-7 decision.
Hardin County, which has captured the past two state titles and five overall, will carry a 16-0 record into Friday’s semifinal match against Bartlett.
D-B finished its stellar season 15-1.
Including a 1,107-1,013 edge in American 10-Pin play, the Tigers knocked down 2,119 pins to the Tribe's 1,986. Hardin County won three of the five Baker games.
Bonus points, a 7-0 tally in the Tigers' favor, accounted for the main difference in final team scores.
Showing the way for D-B were Zane Whisman, who rolled a 207, and Blake McReynolds, who posted a 203. Caden Rickert came through with a 179, Issac Minton a 146, Peyton Keesee a 144 and Alex Nelson a 134.
INDIVIDUALS
The individual state tournament also took place Thursday.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Kayla Southerland placed 10th out of 54 girls bowlers in the semifinals. She rolled the standard six games, recording a 177.2 average.
Cierra Laster (148.5), Alyssa Haun (138.2) and Makenzie Donels (136.7) represented Cherokee, and Abby Jay Jardines (120) gave D-B a second semifinalist.
In boys semifinal competition, the Indians’ McReynolds posted a 192.7 average to finish 14th out of 54. Rickert averaged 177.5 pins per game and at 26th landed in the top half of the field.
Cherokee's Jayke Leaverton (164.7) and D-B’s Keesee (79.2 over 3 games) rounded out the local list.
The top six finishers advanced to the finals.