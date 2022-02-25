DANDRIDGE — A miraculous game-tying 3-pointer by Olivia Doran thrilled the Dobyns-Bennett faithful and sent Friday's Region 1-4A quarterfinal game into overtime.
The extra time belonged to Jefferson County, however.
The third-seeded Lady Indians erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, capped by Doran's stunning shot, before the Lady Patriots regrouped and pulled out a 65-63 win.
“It was just a great high school basketball game,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Bill Francis said. “It’s just a shame someone has to lose and that it’s an elimination game. I thought our kids played their hearts out.”
The Lady Patriots (14-18) will host Science Hill on Monday in the Region 1-4A semifinals. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Indians (16-16) went on an 11-5 run during the second quarter and had a 33-30 lead at halftime, but the game turned in the third. Jefferson County outscored D-B 21-8 and led 51-41 entering the final eight minutes.
D-B clawed back in large part to Doran, who scored 12 in the period.
“Our kids never quit,” Francis said. “We have been down 10, 12 so many times. The last game we played (Jeff County) we were down 10 and won on a last-second shot. These Kingsport kids don’t give up.”
After Jefferson County went 1-for-7 at the foul line in the final two minutes, helping give the Lady Indians a chance to force OT.
Francis drew up a play for the 3-point attempt, but that got broken up. It didn't matter. Doran got set from about 33 feet out and drained the shot as time expired.
“That’s a kid that has done that her whole life,” Francis said. “She has always been a kid that hits that game-winner. I wasn’t surprised, but it was a broken play and she just made it happen.”
Caroline Hill started the overtime period with a 3-pointer and Hannah Frye followed with a bucket inside, but the Lady Indians didn't score again. Tara Scales scored all seven of the Lady Patriots' points in overtime.
“I thought that big 3 by Caroline would give us a lot of momentum, but we turned it over once or twice there,” Francis noted.
Scales hit a 3 with a little more than a minute remaining to tie it at 63, then finished a layup inside.
Doran led D-B with 21 points and Hill had 18. Frye scored 10 points and Peyton Moore pitched in nine.
Kali McMahan had a game-high 25 points and Scales finished with 18 for Jefferson County.
“We have played in so many close games this year,” Francis said. “I thought if we could just keep a small lead, we would be able to manage the game.”
D-B held that small advantage until Scales hit a shot inside in the third quarter for a 40-38 Lady Patriots lead. From there, Jefferson County went on a 11-3 run to end the third quarter.
The Tribe outscored the Lady Patriots 17-7 in the fourth to force overtime.
Seniors Injoi Bristol, Madeline Lyons, Doran, Lawson and Henson played their final basketball game for D-B.
“Our record may not look that glorious, but we played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Francis said. “Those seniors have been with us for four years, they preserved and they battled. Those are the kind of kids I want to coach in Kingsport. All five of those seniors have been a joy.”