BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett scored six runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 8-0 softball victory over West Ridge on Wednesday.
Cati Zani, Hailey Porter, Julianne Tipton and Savannah Hutchins each had two hits for the Tribe. Zani finished with two RBIs, while Porter and Tipton each had an RBI and Claudia Maness added two RBIs.
The Lady Indians’ Hannah Frye finished with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Kendall Nash finished 2-for-3 for West Ridge.
Tennessee High 2 Volunteer 1 (12 innings)
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kaylie Hughes delivered a walk-off double to score Nikki Duncan and give the Lady Vikings a win in a marathon pitchers duel.
Rylie Fields took the win for Tennessee High after striking out 12.
Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher took the hard-luck loss. The freshman struck out 17.
Sullivan East 3, Gate City 2
BLUFF CITY — Keelye Fields scored the winning run from third base on a ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Lady Patriots to a dramatic win.
Cassie Littleford finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for East, while Abby Lacy and Katie Botts each finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Patriots.
K.K. Baker went 2-for-3 and Savannah Monroe had two RBIs for Gate City.
Science Hill 8, Unicoi County 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers pounded out 11 hits, including two each from Maddi Holstein, Madeline Diamond and Kendall Goins.
Holstein added two RBIs, while Diamond had an RBI.
Science Hill’s Zoey Cooper had the complete-game win, allowing only three hits.
Elizabethton 12, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Maddie O’Quinn, Madison Pritchard and Mollie Johnson combined to throw a perfect-game for the Lady Cyclones.
O’Quinn had three hits and five RBIs, while Maely Ingram was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Elizabethton.
The Lady Cyclones also got two hits from Ember Jensen, Kenidy Harris and Emma O’Quinn.
Rye Cove 13, Thomas Walker 3
EWING — Kenzie Hood was 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Gracie Turner was 4-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the Lady Eagles to a big Cumberland District win.
Eden Muncy had two hits and two RBIs and Katie Livesay added two hits for Thomas Walker.
Twin Springs 8, Castlewood 5
CASTLEWOOD — Ryleigh Gillenwater went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Megan Dougherty was 3-for-4 in the win for Twin Springs.
Mary Pascual and Aleigha Bledsoe each had two hits for the Lady Titans. Pascual added three RBIs and Bledsoe had two RBIs.
Castlewood’s Madison Sutherland scored two runs for the Lady Blue Devils.
Eastside 6 Archbishop Spalding, Md. 5
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Braelyn Hall delivered a two-RBI, walk-off double to lift the Lady Spartans to a come-from-behind win in the Grand Strand Classic at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Hall finished 3-for-4 in the contest for Eastside.
Eastside 8, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 0
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After a strong day at the plate earlier in the day, Braelyn Hall tossed a no-hitter on the mound for Eastside’s second win of the day in the Grand Strand Classic at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Tinley Hamilton led Eastside’s offensive attack with three hits and two RBIs, while Emmaleigh Banks had three hits and an RBI and Taylor Perry finished with two hits and a RBI.
BASEBALL
Volunteer 11, Unicoi County 6
ERWIN — Cooper Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Volunteer to an Upper Lakes Conference win over Unicoi County.
Ethan Smith had two RBIs, and Conner Haynes was 2-for-2 with three runs scored for the Falcons.
Daniel Boone 6, West Ridge 5
For the second time this season in a Big Five Conference win, Aiden Roller and J.T. Sipos came up big at the bottom of the order for the Trailblazers.
They combining for five hits and five RBIs with Roller getting three RBIs and Sipos totaling three hits.
Hudson York went 3-for-3 for Boone while Slader Tinker and Tim McGonigle each added two hits.
West Ridge loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh and scored twice, but couldn’t get it tied.
Isaac Haynie had three hits for West Ridge while Drew Hoover and Sean Reed each had two hits.
Sullivan East 11, Elizabethton 1
The Patriots used a seven-run fifth inning to break the game open.
Zach Johnson, Tyson Mitchell, Lucas Eaton, Ethan Waters and Dylan Bartley all drove in runs in the decisive frame.
Corbin Dickenson held Elizabethton to three hits over six innings to pick up the win.
Abingdon 15, Gate City 5
ABINGDON — The Falcons scored seven runs in the second inning and six more in the third on the way to a big Mountain 7 District win that was called after six innings.
Ethan Gibson had three hits and an RBI for Abingdon, while Cole Lambert and Jett Humphreys each had two hits and four RBIs. Braiden Mock finished with two hits and an RBI.
Ryan Jessee went 2-for-3 and had an RBI and Trevor Herron knocked in two runs for Gate City.
Eastside 8, Ridgeview 5
COEBURN — Blake Jones and Eli McCoy each had two hits to lead the Spartans at the plate.
Jones had two RBIs, McCoy had one and Tanner Perry added two RBIs for Eastside.
Terran Owens had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeview, while Cannon Hill added two RBIs.
J.I. Burton 10, Thomas Walker 3
NORTON — J.I. Burton got back on the winning track with a Cumberland District win.
Caleb McCurdy finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Raiders, while Brayden Dutton had two hits and two RBIs and Chris Branham added two hits and an RBI.
Virginia High 6, Tazewell 4
TAZEWELL — Virginia High stayed unbeaten in Southwest District play with a road victory at Tazewell.
Brody Jones picked up the pitching save in relief of Isaac Berry. Jones also scored two runs for the Bearcats.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 7, John Battle 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Alex Eastman had three goals and two assists to lead Gate City to the win.
The Blue Devils also got two goals from Caleb Bolling.
Daniel Mann added a goal and three assists and Jacob Hartsock scored a goal for the Devils.
Gate City also got an assist from Caiden Banks.