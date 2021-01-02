CHURCH HILL — A balanced scoresheet and a hot shooting night from long range put the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team over the top on Saturday in a 78-58 Big 7 Conference road win over Volunteer.
The Indians shot a blistering 11-for-20 from 3-point range and 59.6% from the field and didn’t let up.
“I think we shot better from the 3-point line than we did from the free-throw line,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “Maybe we’ll just start shooting our free throws from that curbed stripe out there if they’ll let us.”
Jonavan Gillespie led the Tribe (11-3, 2-0) with 19 points, and Jack Browder was flawless from the field on his way to 17 points. Browder finished 6-for-6, including three shots from distance.
“That means he didn’t shoot it enough,” Poore noted. “If I’m that hot, I’m asking for the basketball more and I’m shooting it.
Jahson Dennis came through with 16 points, and McKinley Tincher, with 11, and Malachi Hale, with 10, also were in double figures for D-B.
You have to be really proud of those guys with five in double figures,” Poore added, “It’s a sign that we’re sharing the ball.”
D-B was without the services of senior Zane Whitson, who was sidelined with an injured wrist.
The Tribe defense was sterling in the second half, holding the Falcons to 11-of-24 shooting — 1-for-4 from beyond the arc — while forcing nine turnovers.
“I wasn’t pleased with how we were defending the ball screen early,” Poore said. “I thought we adjusted well on the fly and we’ll work on that more in practice this week.”
Braden Minton had a team-high 19 points for Volunteer but scored just six in the second half after picking up his fourth foul midway through the third period. Big Eli Amyx, held in check for most of the game, finished with 10.
Volunteer (5-5, 1-3) committed 19 turnovers and shot 4-for-12 from 3-point range.
LADY INDIANS TOP FALCONS
A fairly clean second half pushed D-B’s girls to 62-50 win.
D-B coach Bill Francis’ outfit was guilty of only two turnovers in the latter part of the game and went 14-for-27 from the field as part of a 45.1% shooting night overall.
The Tribe, up by one at halftime, outscored Volunteer 37-26 over the final two quarters.
“We did a pretty good job and the few (turnovers) we did have are when we got greedy,” Francis said. “We grew up and started to learn how to manage the game today.”
Jabrea Johnson had a game-high 17 points and Caitlyn Wallace added 16 for D-B (7-5, 2-0). Elle Francis came out of her shooting slump to net 13, going 3-for-6 from long range.
“Caitlyn is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Coach Francis said. “In the Elizabethton game, even though we lost, we had some kids learn some things. One of them was Caitlyn and she realized that she can play this game. She can score the ball and can do some great things.”
Veda Barton and Audrey Evans scored 11 points each to lead the Lady Falcons (7-5, 2-1), who played without senior forward Aliyah Crawley.
Volunteer shot 16-for-55 from the field and a woeful 4-for-20 from distance.
If there was one area to pick on for the Lady Indians, it was be their foul shooting. They made just eight of their 24 free throws.
“We’re going to be shooting the ball a lot over the next two weeks in practice,” Francis said. “We know what we’re doing now offensively and we’re going to start focusing more on our shooting.