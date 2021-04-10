KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett pitcher Sophie Dean thrives in the pressure situations like she faced Saturday morning against Sullivan East.
The talented freshman was in the circle with a full count, runners on first and second and facing a batter who was swinging for the fences. Dean came through with a strikeout, and the Lady Indians held on for a 3-2 victory over the Lady Patriots in the Eastman Invitational softball tournament.
D-B followed that performance with a 5-3 win over Morristown East.
BIG MOMENT
Savannah Hutchins singled up the middle in the sixth inning to score Emma Anthony and give D-B the 3-2 lead over East.
Dean then faced the task of finishing the job in the seventh. With East threatening, she didn’t let the moment get too big.
“I like when the pressure is on me like that. I thrive on those moments and they make me work harder,” Dean said. “I relied on my mechanics and I knew my team was behind me. Everyone played an integral part in it.”
The Lady Patriots jumped on top on Kinzie Brown’s RBI single in the first inning only to see D-B tie it on a Julianne Tipton groundout that scored Emma Allgood.
Each team pushed across a run in the fifth. A sacrifice fly by East’s Evie Leonard scored Katie Botts for a 2-1 lead, but the Lady Indians responded in the bottom half when Haigan Depew’s infield single brought home Chloe Duncan.
Dean, backed by quality defense, scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked none.
Hutchins and Makaila Collier each went 2-for-3.
“It was a good win against a good team. East played hard, but Sophie did a good job and we got the hits when we needed to get them,” Tribe coach Andy Hubbard said. ”We beat Unicoi the other night. Those are good wins against good teams. I’m putting the girls in tough spots, but hopefully we can keep going like this.”
Jillian Shackleford gave up three hits and one walk over six innings for the Lady Patriots. Brown and Botts both finished 2-for-3.
East coach Michael Forrester felt it was a good game for both teams.
“They earned it. We didn’t anything to lose that game,” Forrester said. ”We hit the ball and they made plays. They won the game with a rocket shot up the middle.
“Playing D-B, it doesn’t do anything but help us. You always want to win, but we weren’t disappointed in the effort at all.”
TIPTON, FRYE KEY
The Lady Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the fifth to pull out the victory.
Tipton smacked a two-run double in the first and grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fifth for a 3-2 lead. The next batter up, Hannah Frye, hit a line-drive double to right field to plate two more runs.
Frye earned the win in the time-limited, five-inning game. She gave up six hits, fanned two and walked two.