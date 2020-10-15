KINGSPORT — There’s no reason for panic.
The Dobyns-Bennett defense gave up a season-high 35 points its last football game, but the Indians look to get back in shutdown mode when they host Morristown West on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Despite the outburst from a talented Farragut team, the Indians (7-0, 4-0 Region 1-6A) are still limiting opponents to an average of 8.7 points this season. That could be bad news for the Trojans (3-4, 1-2), who managed just 14 points in losses to Farragut and Science Hill.
Tribe coach Joey Christian knows his defense is in capable hands with senior leadership. It starts with defensive end Jackson Martin, who had a monster 13 tackles, including four for a loss, four quarterback hurries and a sack against Farragut.
“Jackson Martin is such a key to what we do,” Christian said. “That boy loves to hit and he’s won our big hit award so much we call it the Jackson Martin award. Last week, he had a season for most people.”
Levi Evans has been productive at the other end with 29 tackles, including seven for a loss, and five pass breakups. Along the line, the Indians are getting pressure up the middle with tackles Blake Collier (10 hurries, three sacks) and Fonzo Booker (three sacks). Tucker Herald and Moises Galvin have come in to keep play fresh and at a high level.
“Blake and Fonzo are athletic enough where they can get pressure up the middle where it doesn’t always come from the outside in,” Christian said. “Sometimes, we get that outside pressure and the quarterback flushes right into Levi or Jackson.”
West quarterback Dylan Cribley will try to avoid that pressure. He has completed 56 of 130 passes for 782 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Johnny Fine is the leading receiver with 24 catches for 440 yards and slot receiver Tison Johnson is another threat with 10 catches.
Nate Whitley — and his 50 tackles, 14 against Farragut — leads a linebacking corps that includes Chase Jenkins and Phillip Armitage. Jenkins also played some at defensive back last week.
Safety Isaac Ratliff is also among the team’s leading tacklers with 36 stops, while other defensive backs Sam Roman, Trent Cody and Thomas Church are also physical. Overall, D-B is holding teams to less than 2 yards per rush.
“In high school football, you can’t let people run the ball,” Christian said. “As a whole, we did a pretty good job staying in our gaps. Then our guys up front have done such a good job getting pressure on the quarterback. That’s been our calling card the last two years.”
Hunter Delaney, running behind an offensive line averaging 255 pounds, powers the Trojans’ ground game with 157 carries for 906 yards and eight touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
D-B’s offense, meanwhile, was firing on all cylinders against Farragut. The Indians had 56 points and 537 yards of total offense that included five scoring plays of 40 yards or longer.
The offensive line, led by center Caleb Burleson, opened gaping holes for running backs Tylar Tesnear and Phillip Armitage, who combined to rush for more than 300 yards. Coming off a season-high 241 rushing yards, Tesnear now has 814 on the season.
The line — including guards Aiden Neale and Zack Ferguson and tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb — also gave quarterback Zane Whitson plenty of time in the pocket, and he threw for 188 yards. Whitson has passed for 904 yards and run for another 164.
Braden Marshall leads the D-B receiving corps with 16 catches for 387 yards. Hayden Sherer has 12 receptions for 266 yards. Other players with multiple catches are Cody, Tesnear, Armitage, Alex Kitzmiller and tight end Gage Hensley.
The Trojans counter with a 3-4 defense led by linebacker JoJo Madeano. They frequently substitute, and seven players have spent meaningful time in the three positions.
Madeano has a team-high 46 tackles and safety Luke Yandell has 38 stops.
“They have good cover guys,” Christian said. “They weren’t going to let Johnson City throw the ball at all. They keep everybody fresh and keep the pressure on.”