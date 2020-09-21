KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett boys golf team took care of business Monday in the District 1 Large Class tournament.
Playing on their home course at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, the Indians used their superior depth to run away with the team title. Their 307 total was 11 strokes better than runner-up Science Hill and 20 better than third-place Tennessee High.
“That’s the advantage we feel like we bring to the course each match and each tournament, that depth,” D-B coach Michael Holt said. “We feel like we can really go one through six and play. That’s what happened today. Nobody went lights out. Nobody went ultra low. We really steadied out on the back nine.”
The top three teams qualified for next week’s Region 1 tournament, also at Ridgefields.
On the girls’ side, Tennessee High won the title, and D-B senior Isabella van der Biest took home the individual championship.
Van der Biest shot 74, which didn’t exactly thrill her on her home course, but it earned her a four-stroke win.
“The conditions were hard today and everyone was kind of struggling with it,” van der Biest said. “I’m happy I was able to pull out a 74. I’m a little disappointed, considering it’s my home course.”
Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle, an East Tennessee State signee, won the boys’ medal with a 1-under-par 71.
“I kept the ball in the fairway,” Tickle said. “I didn’t hit my irons great, but I hit the greens and kept two-putting. I stayed out of trouble for the most part. I just kind of kept it going with pars.”
D-B got 75s from Taylor Kilgore and Zac Fletcher. Sam Barbour had a 78 and William Karst a 79.
“We’ve really had some guys step up and make strides in their games,” Holt said. “It shows up in a tournament like this where you need numbers one through five on 18 holes.”
Ari Madhok’s 78 led Science Hill. John Cheek, McKibben Teal and Pujan Shah each shot 80.
The top five individuals not on the three teams qualifying for the regional will play next week as well. Advancing as individuals were Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton (74) and Carson Peters (79), Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace (76), Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette (76) and Daniel Boone’s John Hale (81).
The D-B girls, with McKenzie Hauk adding an 86, finished second to qualify for the regional.
“Just advancing was important to us today,” van der Biest said.
Tennessee High’s winning effort included 78s from Noelia Adkins and Madeline Simcox.
Sullivan South, with Kara Carter leading the way with an 82, took the third spot in the regional.
Individuals qualifying for the regional were Science Hill’s Rachel Smith (90) and Gracie Smith (96), Daniel Boone’s Jenna Branum (91) and Elsie Lunsford (96), and Volunteer’s Ellie McClain (97). McClain tied with Science Hill’s Elizabeth Walker and Sullivan East’s Tori Leonard and came out on top in a three-way playoff.
With the regional back at Ridgefields, D-B’s boys will enter as the favorite, but Holt isn’t taking anything for granted. Only the winning team qualifies for the state tournament.
“Some might say that increases the pressure a little bit,” he said. “We’re really looking at it as one step at a time. This was step one. Step two comes next week and we’ll go from there. We’re just ready to play some more golf. There’s zero room for error. You can’t have a mediocre day and hope your depth brings you through.
“You have to fire on all cylinders next week.”