KINGSPORT — The Doybns-Bennett boys basketball team steamrolled another challenger Friday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome, this time flattening Daniel Boone by an 85-47 count to remain perfect inside the Big 5 Conference.
The victory was the fourth straight for the Indians, who won three games this week by an average margin of 34 points.
And this one could have been even worse. D-B, up 47-22 at halftime, scored 34 points in the third quarter, which ended with back-to-back 3-point bombs from Carter Metz to increase the Tribe advantage 81-33.
A continuous clock and a 14-2 Boone spurt to end the game helped narrow the final score. D-B reserves were held to four points in the final frame.
D-B's offensive ability has never been questioned, but its latest win was fueled in equal part by an aggressive, trapping defense that forced 15 first-half turnovers and 21 through the initial three quarters.
Relying on a diamond-and-1 press with 6-foot-4 Malachi Hale on the point, the Indians forced 11 second-quarter turnovers as guards Jonavan Gillespie, Brady Stump and Metz wreaked havoc with their ultra-fast hands.
"We made a good adjustment on it," said the 6-foot Metz, a senior transfer from Cherokee. "Instead of picking them up all 94 feet, we started picking them up more like three-quarters court, to speed them up and have them make decisions more on the fly instead of them just blowing past us.
"It changed the game. We've got some pretty quick hands in our backcourt."
Conversely, the D-B guards had a big night offensively. Stump finished with 18 points and Metz and Gillespie both tossed in 16. Hale provided support with 13.
"It's been fun to play with these guys," Metz said. "Coaching staff, players, fans, students ... everybody. It's been awesome.
"We're trying to stay sharp and just keep building to get better."
Creed Musick scored 11 points for the Trailblazers (7-12, 1-2), who had no answer after hanging tough through much of the first quarter.
The Tribe turned a 16-13 edge with 2:48 left in the first period to a 46-19 bulge with just under two minutes left until intermission, with Metz scoring 10 of D-B's 12 points over one particular nine-possession stretch.
LADY INDIANS TURN IT ON
Winners of two straight one-point decisions, the Dobyns-Bennett girls cruised to their fourth straight victory with a 55-31 home-floor rout of Daniel Boone.
The Lady Indians (12-8, 2-0) blistered the pace in a decisive third period, turning a 21-15 lead just after halftime into a 43-21 edge heading into the final period.
"Our kids didn't play their best first half, but we did a better job of controlling the pace in the second half, plus we guarded better," D-B coach Bill Francis said. "Boone played the way they wanted to play probably the first 10 or 11 minutes and then we played the way we wanted to play in the second half.
"We controlled the tempo as the game went on, and we shot it better tonight."
Olivia Doran and Kaydence Black each hit two 3s in the third period, Caroline Hill nailed one, and Hannah Frye turned in an old-fashioned three-point play. The Lady Trailblazers (8-10, 2-1) could not withstand the onslaught.
The Tribe bagged 11 shots from beyond the arc all told, three each by Doran and Hill and two apiece by Black and Madeline Lyons.
"That's a good conference win," Francis added. "You know, especially in a small conference, you have to win your home games. You've got to protect your home floor and you've got to steal a couple on the road."
Hill scored 17 points to lead balanced D-B, which received nine points from Doran, eight from Black and seven each from Lyons and Frye.
Kyleigh Bacon was the lone Boone player in double digits with a 13-point outing.