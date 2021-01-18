The TSSAA’s spotlight awaits the Dobyns-Bennett boys bowling team, which rolled its way to a 20-7 (3,342-3,226) sectional victory over William Blount on Monday at Warpath Lanes in Kingsport.
Cherokee also took aim at a state berth, but Sevier County denied the Chiefs. The Smoky Bears won 24-3 (3,432-3,005) at the competition at the Sevier County Community Center.
Mason Andes paced the Indians (12-1) with a 660 set, posting games of 206, 259 and 195. Blake McReynolds (201-244-190—635) and Peyton Keesee (182-232-200—614) delivered strong complementary showings to help thwart the Region 2 runners-up.
Isaac Minton broke the 500-pin mark at 512 (170-157-185), and Zane Whisman (126-163-210—499) and Evan Mears (169-149-104—422) completed the winning effort for the Tribe, which will compete in the state tournament on Thursday and Friday in Smyrna.
Action in Sevier County had Hunter Price posting a Cherokee-best 545 (190-181-174), followed by teammates Jacob Henry (180-156-175—511) and Jesse Gladson (203-175-125—503).
Carter Cuthrell rolled a 454 (142-183-129) for the Chiefs. Bowling two games apiece, Zed Teaster scored a 354 (207-147) and Emily Maskell a 341 (153-188). Also contributing to Cherokee’s tally were single-game outputs by Logan Colbert (166) and Carter Trent (131).
SATURDAY RECAP
The girls of D-B and Cherokee also advanced to the sectional round, but both fell short Saturday.
The Lady Chiefs (7-2) lost to Sevier County 20-7 (2,340-2,118) at Rogersville’s East End Lanes. Cherokee’s scores were Shelby Cuthrell (414), Haley Taylor (403) and Alyssa Haun (401), Olivia Hill (379) Lillyan Henley (292) and Emily Maskell (136, two-game set).
The Lady Indians fell to William Blount 21-6 (2,494-2013) at Crest Lanes in Maryville. D-B’s scores were Kayla Southerland (565), Amanda Scott (504), Veronica Williams (336), Brianna Kanipe (327) and Andria Skeide (281).