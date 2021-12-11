JOHNSON CITY — Friday’s lackluster shooting performance by Dobyns-Bennett's boys basketball team seemed to have been long forgotten by Saturday.
The Indians (6-3) blistered the nets at a 56.1% clip and blew out East Hamilton 84-56 in the annual Doubletree Roundball showcase at Science Hill.
Jack Browder led the way for the Tribe with 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Browder shot 9-for-15 from the field and didn't miss from 2-point range, hitting all seven attempts.
“Our shooting in this game was so much better than it has been,” said D-B coach Chris Poore, whose squad lost to Morristown East in overtime on Friday. “I think a lot of that is the mindset that we played with. We played a little bit more aggressive with running the ball down the floor instead of walking it up. I was pleased with our guys offensively and we were engaged for most of the game.”
Malachi Hale dominated inside and scored 20 points for the Tribe. Jonavan Gillespie got going in the second half and finished with 16. Brady Stump threw in 10 for good measure.
“We were persistent the whole game,” Poore said. “We had a good two- or three-minute spurt there in the fourth quarter where we started to open it up.”
A 12-0 Indians outburst made, in the blink of an eye, what was a 16-point advantage balloon almost 30 by the end of the game.
“The road doesn’t get any easier for us next week,” Poore noted. “We’ve got Greeneville and Science Hill, so these guys have to continue learning. I liked our effort tonight, especially after yesterday.”
Ashton Munson led the Hurricanes (4-4) with a game-high 25 points. Colby Mason netted 15, making four shots from distance.
LADY INDIANS SHOW BALANCE
The Lady Indians (5-6) got a balanced and all-around team effort in a 63-40 thumping of Morristown East (3-6), led by Caroline Hill’s team-high 16 points.
Hannah Frye (15), Olivia Doran (11) and Kadence Black (11) also had solid days for the Tribe in the scoring column.
D-B coach Bill Francis emphasized the continued improvement of shot selection from game to game over the first few weeks of the season.
“I felt like we took some pretty good shots and that’s something we’ve struggled with from the first day,” Francis said. “In the last five games compared to the first five games, we are getting better, so that's an improvement.
“We talked about it after the Unaka game (a 45-43 D-B loss) that it’s really not about quantity, but quality. In the games that we’re getting more quality shots, we’re winning and the shots are starting to fall.”
The Lady Hurricanes' Ella Wampler led all scorers with 18 points.