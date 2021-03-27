KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett soccer team was tested in a big way Saturday morning at Indian Highland Park. But after getting over some early jitters, the Indians learned through a 4-2 loss to Baylor that they could play with one of the top private school programs in the state.
The match was part of the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup, a tournament held in memory of the former Tribe standout who died his senior year in 2007.
Baylor forward Phelipe Spielman matched the number on his jersey by recording a hat track for the Red Raiders (2-2). Two goals came in the sixth and 16th minutes and put Baylor up 2-0.
“We didn’t get out of bed this morning,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Tom LaGuardia said. “We got their attention at halftime and the guys played well in the second half. They gave a very high effort level.
“What it came down to the first half is we vacated the middle and then we did take into account the guy that scored the goal was going to be in front of the goal. We worried about everybody but him, so it cost us.”
That’s understandable considering five-time state champion Baylor’s talent, which includes senior David Danquah. The star midfielder is headed to play for North Carolina.
The Indians (3-2) showed they’re no slouches, however.
Eric McReynolds scored a header off an assist from Grayson Hammond in the 22nd minute, cutting the Indians’ deficit to 2-1. But Baylor responded in the 34th when Guilherme Gragnano popped the ball over the head of the Tribe goalkeeper, who made a diving effort to make a save. That goal sent the Red Raiders into halftime up 3-1.
D-B responded again when junior forward Maddox Devinney scored in the 49th to get his team right back in it. The Indians missed on a couple of chances to tie, however, and the Red Raiders made them pay.
Spielman added his third goal in the 54th off a David Mitchell assist.
“Baylor is an excellent team, very technical and very quick. They play a 3-5-2 formation with the focus on building through the middle,” LaGuardia said. “We knew that was a challenge coming in. We didn’t live up to that challenge in the first half, but we changed it with work rate in the second.
“There’s a ton of talent over there, but we found out today we can play with them when we want to.”
The Jon Metcalf Highland Cup means a great deal to the D-B program, one reason it was important for the Indians to end the match strong.
“It’s a very special event to honor Jon’s memory,” LaGuardia said. “We’ve been blessed over the years to have his family with us. We try to live up to his memory and I’m proud the boys did that in the second half.”
TOO MUCH RAIN
Saturday’s heavy rains forced the cancellation of the remainder of this weekend’s matches.
Baylor was declared the winner of the Bays Mountain Division. All-tournament team members from that division were MVP Danquah, Spielman, Jake Kellerhals and Eli Jackson of Baylor; D-B’s McReynolds and Brayden Conner; and Jefferson County’s Anthony Bernardi
The Warriors Path Division matches will likely be made up at Elizabethton on April 24. The additions to the all-tournament team from schools competing in that division will be named at that time, LaGuardia said.