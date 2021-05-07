KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett baseball coach Ryan Wagner doesn't like living on the edge of a first-round elimination game. It can be downright scary.
"I think we're probably the only conference in the country that goes single-elimination in the first round of this kind of playoff tournament," the D-B veteran said. "It's tough."
The second-seeded Indians (24-9) were forced to sweat it a little bit Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium until a pair of five-run middle innings fueled an 11-1 mercy-rule win over Cherokee to open play in the District 1-AAA tournament.
While the verdict ended the season for Cherokee (7-21), the Tribe moved into the double-elimination portion of the tourney and will host third-seeded Tennessee High on Saturday at noon.
D-B and Tennessee High split regular-season meetings back in March.
DOING DAMAGE
The Indians trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning when they put together the first of back-to-back, five-run rallies against Cherokee left-hander Luke Condra.
Two errors, a walk and a wild pitch helped fuel the first uprising, along with singles by Jack Browder and Jake Timbes. Sam Ritz capped the spurt and made it a 5-1 game with a two-run single.
In the fourth frame, two walks and an error set the table for D-B's Nos. 2 and 3 hitters. Timbes blasted a two-run triple to center and Peyton Grimm followed with a two-run home run to left.
"Their pitcher did a good job early keeping us off balance, so it took us a while to get going," Wagner said. "We were finally able to put a little pressure on them when we began to hit the ball pretty well there for a couple of good innings.
"Those two (Timbes and Grimm) have both had a great year and they both run well, but Sam's had a good year in the 4-hole and lots of guys have done some good things offensively."
Timbes finished a home run shy of the cycle, collecting three hits and driving in two runs and scoring twice. Grimm had two hits and three RBIs, also scoring two runs.
A single by Grimm ended the game in the sixth when it brought in Timbes, who had doubled.
D-B outhit the seventh-seeded Chiefs 8-6.
Cherokee coach Todd Pait got a pair of two-hit games from Peyton Bledsoe and Matt Newton.
MERRY-GO-MOUND
The Tribe used four pitchers and had a fifth warming up for the top of the seventh had Grimm not brought the mercy rule into play.
Gage Hensley worked the first 1 2/3 innings before sophomore Aiden Byington covered two frames and picked up the win. Jack Browder went 1 1/3 innings in relief of Byington and Grimm got the final three outs.
"We had worked on it a little bit a couple times and we liked what we saw," Wagner said. "So we just went with it and trusted that it would work for us.
"With pitch counts being as they are and with the district tournament being so confined, we just want to keep as many guys available as we can. We'll need everybody, I'm sure."