KINGSPORT — It doesn't even feel like autumn outside yet, but basketball season will be here before you know it.
On Tuesday, Dobyns-Bennett announced the schedule and dates for the Kingsport Hoops Classic, which will be sponsored by Elite Manufacturing.
The slated dates are Dec. 20-21 with all games being played at D-B’s Buck Van Huss Dome.
“Ever since I got here, people have talked about having a tournament or some kind of event,” said D-B coach Chris Poore, who will enter his fifth season at the helm. “This is an attempt to see if we can start something that could turn into a regular event.”
The two-day event features the Indians, along with four other Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia teams: Morristown East, defending TSSAA Class AA champion Greeneville, Daniel Boone and defending VHSL Class 2 champion Union.
To say the local field is stacked would be an understatement.
“Obviously, Greeneville is going to attract a lot of attention because of Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield,” Poore said. “Morristown East has all the flair and Braden Ilic, who has already signed with ETSU. I don’t know a whole lot about Union, but when you win the state in anything, you have to be good. I don’t know if you’ll find another event with the quality of local teams that we have.”
The four out-of-state teams are A.C. Reynolds (North Carolina), South Atlanta (Georgia), Chapmanville (West Virginia) and Lexington (South Carolina).
“A.C. Reynolds has a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard (Rakease Passmore) that already has some Division 1 looks and he is very talented. Chapmanville is always good in West Virginia, and they’re coming off of a state championship game appearance last season. Lexington is always very good. I don’t know too much about South Atlanta, but they usually have about every athlete in the world," Poore said.
“We’re doing some nice things for the out-of-town teams. We’re putting all of them up at MeadowView for a few nights, and there will be a few other things.”
Many folks will remember when the Tribe and Coach Buck Van Huss would host a holiday tournament, usually sponsored by Eastman, around Thanksgiving each year.
Teams like Louisville Male, Chattanooga Riverside and others put on shows at the Dome and drew enormous crowds. Poore is hoping to bring that same sort of atmosphere back to the Model City this winter.
“People often say that basketball around here can’t hold its own, but I think that this will show people that we have talent in our area that can hold its own against out-of-town teams,” Poore said. “This will be a high level of high school basketball, and I hope that not just D-B fans, but all basketball fans come out and support it.
“It’s a unique time of year before all of the holiday tournaments get going, and we hope that it turns into something for us.”