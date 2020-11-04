CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — To say that Sasha Neglia has made a splash on the collegiate scene would be an understatement.
Neglia, a three-time state cross country champion at Dobyns-Bennett who is now competing for North Carolina, capped her freshman campaign in style with a sixth-place finish at the Atlantic Coast Conference Cross Country Championships over the weekend.
She covered the 6-kilometer course in Cary, North Carolina, in 20:24.6 and became the highest-placing UNC freshman since Shalane Flanagan won the race in 2000. Neglia also earned ACC freshman of the year honors, joining only Flanagan and Caroline Alcorta in 2014.
To be mentioned in the same sentence as one of the all-time greats in women’s distance running is a high honor.
“I’m really honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as her,” Neglia said. “The race was a little bit different from all the others we had this year because there were more than three teams in it.”
Dylan Sorenson — a UNC assistant who works directly with the women’s distance runners and helped build Stanford into a national power — had some high praise for the freshman standout.
“Sasha is the kind of person we recruit here,” Sorenson said. “She’s a competitor both on the course and in the classroom. When I got here last summer, Sasha was actually the first one that committed.
“I do have some ties to the Tri-Cities area. My coach at Georgetown was Pat Henner, who coached with Ron Helmer for a long time and, of course, Helmer coached at Virginia High. I love recruiting the Tri-Cities because the people have a relentless desire for competition.”
Neglia rooms with former Virginia High state champion Kelsey Harrington. Had it not been for Neglia’s sixth-place showing, Harrington would’ve been the highest-finishing freshman in the race after crossing the line 19th (20:41.1).
“It’s awesome rooming with Kelsey because we’re on the same schedule and I already knew her before we got here,” Neglia said.
Neglia said that she has made no huge adjustment in training, but she is glad the team has gotten to run together.
“My favorite part so far is getting to run with the team,” she said. “We were close before, but this has really brought us closer together.”
“It has been fun getting to work with Sasha and the whole team this year,” Sorenson said. “She executes everything to a T. ... We really don’t want to sacrifice her long-term success for short-term goals because we want them all to have successful careers and enjoy running long after they finish at UNC.”
The ACC meet wasn’t Neglia’s only standout race of the season. In her collegiate debut at the Virginia Invite at Panorama Farms, she traversed the hilly 5K Charlottesville course in 17:01.4 and won the race.
The performance earned her national runner of the week honors from the USTFCCCA, the first for a Tar Heels cross country runner.
She also won a tri-meet against North Carolina State and Wake Forest in mid-October in Kernersville and placed third at Wolfpack Invite in Cary.
Overall, she’s earned three ACC freshman of the week honors.