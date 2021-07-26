Former Dobyns-Bennett football standout Daniel Kilgore announced on Twitter Monday his retirement from the National Football League.
In his 10 years of professional football, Kilgore played for the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.
“My love for the game of football will never go away, but I have decided that at this point in my life it is time to retire from the National Football League,” Kilgore said in the tweet.
Been one hell of a ride! pic.twitter.com/O7T96cyaaR— Daniel Kilgore (@DanielKilgore67) July 26, 2021
Kilgore was taken in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State with the 163rd pick.
Kilgore played in 98 career games, 60 of which he started. While playing for San Francisco, Kilgore appeared in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kilgore was on the roster for Super Bowl runner-up Kansas City this past season.
“I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL,” Kilgore went on to say in his tweet. ”Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing.”