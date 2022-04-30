KINGSPORT — A warm Saturday at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track made for a great day of track and field at the 40th DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse.
Five meet records fell in the historic event, which was highlighted by several standout performances in one of the better editions of the meet in the past 10 years.
Dobyns-Bennett won the boys’ team title for the second straight year. The Indians finished with 118 points to barely beat out Abingdon (104).
“We’ve got some people hurt this time of the year, but we had some good performances today and got the team title,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “Abingdon is a heck of a track team. They have a full program because they have jumpers, a sprinter that we’d gladly give a uniform to and a great distance program.
“Anytime you win, you have to be satisfied, but I didn’t expect it to be this close.”
The girls’ race was not that close. Abingdon became the first Southwest Virginia team to ever win the girls’ team title, racking up 107 points to easily outdistance runner-up Science Hill (89.5).
“These girls are absolutely awesome to work with,” Lady Falcons coach Chase Nunley said. “We’ve got a great mixture of distance kids, sprinters, jumpers and throwers, and it all came together today.
“I don’t know the history of Abingdon girls track, if they’ve ever won this meet, but it’s cool to come down here at an amazing facility and be able to put up a performance like this.”
DOUBLE RECORD DAY
Daniel Boone senior thrower Eli Penix remained unbeaten in the outdoor season after racking up his 17th consecutive win in the discus and his 13th straight in the shot put. Both streaks date to last year.
In the shot put, his heave of 60-3 broke the meet record held by Cherokee’s Evan McCracken (59-7, 2014).
“I had a couple of scratches that were big throws and big PRs, but I couldn’t save them,” Penix said. “That just shows potential and I’ll correct it in practice and get it down.”
In the discus, Penix shattered one of the oldest meet records on the books, beating John Medford’s mark of 166-2½ from 1986. Penix’s throw went 168-6.
For his double win and record day, Penix received the most outstanding thrower award.
ABINGDON SWEEPS TRACK AWARDS
The Lady Falcons swept the most outstanding honors on the track.
Chloe Odum won the 100 meters (12.69) and 200 meters (26.14) as well as the long jump (16-5¾). Odum was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay squad that crossed in 51.65 seconds.
“I came out here not expecting a whole lot because I usually don’t do well in the heat,” she said. “I started off with the long jump and felt really good and it carried on through the rest of the day.
“I’ve been consistent on all of my runs so far this year and the jump finally happened.”
In the distance events, Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee showed out in dominating fashion twice. She scorched the 1,600 with a personal best of 5:10.58, just two seconds off the only school record that she doesn’t own.
“It felt really good to get back out here again and have a good opportunity to race the 1,600,” Jessee said. “I haven’t really had a good chance to race it this season and I was excited about it.”
She made the tough turnaround in the 3,200 and won in 11:23.07.
Her gutsy performance earned Jessee the most outstanding distance runner award.
Also for Abingdon, Dylan Phillips nabbed the meet record in the 1,600 when he beat teammate Jack Bundy to the tape in 4:23.78.
The script was the same in the 3,200, Phillips beating his comrade to the finish line in a winning time of 9:48.43.
VIDALE GETS AIR
D-B sophomore Nigel Vidale had a head-turning day in the high jump, clearing a personal best of 6-6 for the gold medal.
“On my first jump at 6-2, something clicked and I felt like I was jumping pretty well from there on,” Vidale said. “I always jump better at home.”
He also won the triple jump with a leap of 43-9½.
Vidale was presented with the most outstanding jumper award by Tribe jumping legend Bobby Hill, who made the trek up from Durham, North Carolina, for the meet he competed in during his high school days in the early 1980s.
“It is absolutely awesome to come back to this meet and see so many young kids out here following their dreams,” Hill said. “It brings back memories of sitting in this field and waiting my turn to run or jump.”
Hill still holds D-B records in the high jump (6-10) and a ridiculous 24 feet in the long jump.
“Bobby is a great success story,” Bingham said. “He was a tremendous athlete and he had some rough edges, but people like Tom Coughenour, Eddie Durham and Graham Clark believed in him. If it hadn’t been for them, he wouldn’t be the person that he is today.”
BOONE NABS RELAY RECORD
In the 4x800 relay, Daniel Boone’s boys quartet of Bryson Livesay, Conner Wingfield, Alex Quacken-bush and Levi Streeval blasted the meet record from 1984 (Oak Ridge, 8:05.04). The Trailblazers scorched the track in 8:03.28 with Streeval running 1:54.6 on the anchor leg.
STEVENSON TRIPLE DIPS
Greeneville star sprinter Jaden Stevenson swept the 100 (10.64) and 200 (21.22). The latter was a meet record, besting D-B sprinter Jeamy Williams’ mark of 22.07 from 2019.
Stevenson also won the long jump with a leap of 21-8.
UP NEXT
The 42nd Six Rivers Relays, which will bring together the nine best in each event from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, will take place on Friday.
The meet will be at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.