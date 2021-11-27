ELIZABETHTON — With a defense like this and a quarterback like that, Elizabethton football’s formula for reaching the state championship game was successful for the third straight year.
The two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Cyclones rode the momentum of two early scores to a 16-point halftime advantage, and then held on for a 23-6 win over Upperman in the semifinals Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“It’s just a lot of credit to our kids,” Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said. “They faced some adversity, faced some challenges. But they stuck together and they listened to us. We believed in each other. We believed we could get back here.”
The Cyclones (12-2) earned a spot in next Saturday’s title game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. They will play unbeaten Tullahoma at 11 a.m. Tullahoma advanced with a 44-19 win over Haywood.
Elizabethton’s seniors made Northeast Tennessee history by tying the 2015-18 Greeneville teams with 52 career victories. The Cyclones have won 42 of their last 43 games.
“We knew every game was going to be tough," Cyclones senior quarterback Bryson Rollins said. "We’ve played good teams and every one of them has gotten us better, and it shows in the playoffs. It’s one more to get the job done.”
ALL ABOUT THE DEFENSE
The Cyclones earned this victory with defense.
Throughout the game, Upperman had to fight and scrap for 2- and 3-yard gains when it ran the ball. When the Bees passed, quarterback Ty Dutchess was often running for his life and trying to make throws on the move.
Dutchess gained 143 yards on 13 carries, but 83 of those yards came on two plays. The other running backs managed only 40 yards on 16 attempts.
“Our defense did a great job,” Witten said. “They’ve done a great job this entire playoff run.”
Dutchess completed 4 of 13 passes for 20 yards and an interception. Of the nine times the Bees had the ball, they basically had two successful drives.
ROLLINS AGAIN
Rollins moved his career record as a starter to 42-1.
He carried 22 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns and hit on 12 of 20 passes for 118 yards with a TD.
Rollins has 149 career rushing and passing touchdowns, standing alone in second place on the state’s all-time list. He also moved his career rushing and passing yardage to 9,927, putting him in the top 10 on the state’s all-time list.
EARLY SUCCESS
Elizabethton’s first possession resulted in a 22- yard field goal by Sean Smithdeal for a 3-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball hit at the 22-yard line and bounced back toward the oncoming Cyclones. Elizabethton recovered the unintentional onside kick at the 28.
“Mason Williams did a great job of putting air underneath it and our guys did a great job of hustling down there,” Witten said.
One play later, Rollins hit Jake Roberts for a touchdown that made it 10-0.
“After plays like that, we want to take shots like that,” Rollins said. “Good thing we’ve got a good receiver like Jake, who can go up and get the ball and run underneath the ball.”
Roberts finished with nine catches for 84 yards. He also had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Cyclones went up 16-0 in the second quarter when Rollins capped a drive with a 7-yard run. The PAT was blocked, but Elizabethton carried that lead into halftime.
HUGE PLAYS
Upperman made its bid to get back in the game when Dutchess embarked on what looked like it was going to be a 66-yard touchdown run on third-and-7 in the third quarter. As he got inside the Elizabethton 20, he made a cut toward the end zone and looked like he was free.
But Roberts poked the ball out and recovered at the Cyclones’ 17.
The Bees finally found the end zone late in the third quarter. Dutchess capped a drive with a 31-yard run to make it 16-6.
Upperman went for the 2-point conversion to try to cut it to a one-score game, but the Cyclones stuffed Dutchess on the keeper.
CAPPING THE WIN
Rollins had a big third-down connection to Teddy Orton early in the fourth quarter. The 19-yard strike as Rollins was rolling out allowed Elizabethton to extend a drive and eat precious time off the clock.
Trenton Taylor authored a fourth-down sack in the final two minutes. A few plays later, Rollins iced the win with a 14-yard scoring run.