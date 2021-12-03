Elizabethton has handled challenge after challenge over the past three seasons, and now the Cyclones are one win away from Northeast Tennessee football history.
The two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champions seek to author the area’s first-ever three-peat when they face off against Tullahoma on Saturday at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game can be seen locally on the Tri-Cities CW.
“It means a lot to be here,” Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said. “This team has really come together. I’m excited for the seniors and excited for this group.”
Senior receiver Jake Roberts, who was the most valuable player in last year’s championship game, said, “We’re super excited about it. We made it our goal to get back.”
TULLAHOMA’S OFFENSE
The Wildcats (14-0) are led by senior quarterback Ryan Scott. He has completed 73% of his passes (124 of 171) for 1,958 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
“He’s an outstanding young man who continues to make plays, in particular on third down over the last two years,” said Tullahoma coach John Olive, who noted that Scott is 26-1 as a starting quarterback.
Scott has rushed for 407 yards and eight scores.
“He has great accuracy and great touch throws,” Witten said. “He does a great job delivering the ball. And I would think in a state championship game he could play a factor running the ball in short yardage.”'
In the semifinal win over Haywood, Scott completed 13 of 23 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Senior running back Keishawn Cummings has 929 yards rushing with 18 scores. The leading receivers are Jaxon Sheffield (648 yards, nine scores) and Jacob Dixon (832 yards, eight touchdowns).
“The majority of their receivers are seniors, so (Scott) probably has a comfort zone with them,” Witten said. “It’s just consistency and continuity and knowing each other.”
Tullahoma also has a weapon at the placekicker position. Senior Justus Chadwick is 60-for-62 on extra points and has made 6 of 9 field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards.
“Justus is an awesome weapon,” Olive said.
WILDCATS’ DEFENSE
Leading the way are linebackers Brandon Painter (77 total tackles) and Caden Tucker (73).
Painter has 11 tackles for loss as does end Cadden Bradford, who leads the team with seven sacks. Ethan Anderson also has seven sacks.
Krys Uselton has five interceptions and Landon Foutch has four.
“It has been a solid defense,” Witten said. “The most points they have given up this season is 21. And they have played some really good talented teams like Pearl Cohn and Haywood. And they have some big linemen.”
Defensive tackle Logan Crouch is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds.
FIRST TRIP
This is the 100th year of football for Tullahoma but its first appearance in the championship game.
“We’re super excited about the opportunity,” Olive said. “These young men have played their hearts out and worked their tails off.”
The Wildcats made it to the quarterfinals last year, losing 15-14 to Nolensville.
Tullahoma plays 21 of its 22 seniors in regular roles.
“Out of 22, 21 of them will see the field every Friday night,” Olive said. “They are the ultimate team.”
THE CYCLONES’ ATTACK
The Cyclones (12-1) have two former state championship game MVPs in their lineup. Quarterback Bryson Rollins was the MVP of the 2019 game.
Rollins, whose career record as a starting quarterback is 42-1, has totaled 3,085 yards of offense this season and accounted for 43 touchdowns.
“This year his leadership has been phenomenal,” Witten said. “He’s super laid back, and the stage is never too big.”
For his career, Rollins has totaled 9,951 yards for one of the top-10 performances in the history of Tennessee high school football.
“Rollins is just the epitome of being a football player,” Olive said. “He is tough and can hurt you inside or outside.”
Jake Roberts is the top receiving threat. He has 1,002 yards receiving and has 21 total touchdowns.
Running back Cade Russell has 968 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns.
Lineman Trenton Taylor leads the defensive attack, backed up by standout linebackers Blake Stewart and Eli Williams.
“Their defense is very physical up front,” Olive said. “And their linebackers are physical and coming downhill. They are really good at what they teach and what they do.
“That’s the big shock with playing Elizabethton. They don’t do a lot, they just do it better than anybody else.”
Cyclones placekicker Sean Smithdeal has made 54 of 60 extra-point tries and made two field goals.