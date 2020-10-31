ELIZABETHTON — Consider Elizabethton sufficiently warmed up for a run at another state football championship.
The Cyclones won their 25th straight game Friday night, scoring from all angles in a 70-34 Region 1-4A wipeout of Sullivan Central at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Elizabethton begins defense of its 2019 Class 4A title at home Friday, likely against the same East Ridge program it handled 44-8 to open last season’s playoffs.
Coach Shawn Witten likes his veteran team’s chances once again.
“The fire’s got to start burning and it started tonight,” Witten said. “We’ve got to defend our championship and it’s not going to be easy one bit. We’ve got a really good football team and we’re healthy and we’ve got to get ourselves ready to go. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
HITTING ON ALL CYLINDERS
The Cyclones hung 10 touchdowns on the Cougars, half of them on the swift heels of Nate Stephens, a 155-pound sophomore who found the end zone on runs of 1, 2, 5, 31 and 58 yards while gaining 196 yards on just 10 carries.
His three first-half TDs helped Elizabethton to a 49-14 cushion at intermission.
“We got off to another great start and we got Nate Stephens really going in the running game,” the Cyclones’ veteran coach said.“We’re going to need multiple guys to step up as we make this final push.”
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins and sophomore back Cade Russell also combined for 148 rushing yards and each scored on short runs in the first half. Rollins also completed a 49-yard TD pass to senior wideout Jordan Killion.
Backup sophomore signal-caller Dalton Mitchell threw a pair of TD passes in the second half, a 21-yard toss to all-purpose senior Parker Hughes and a 24-yard moneyball to senior wideout Nic Vanover.
Hughes caught four passes for 60 yards. The Cyclones (10-0, 6-0) compiled 494 yards of total offense.
CENTRAL SHOWS UP
The three-win Cougars of coach Chris Steger remained competitive after the powerful Cyclones ran out to a 28-0 advantage.
Senior Preston Staubus scored the first two Central touchdowns, on a 4-yard reception from senior quarterback Will Nottingham and on a 31-yard return of a second-quarter interception.
Senior running back Nick Harrison scored on an 8-yard run in the second half before Nottingham hit senior wideout Connor Wilson with a 4-yard TD pass and junior wideout Peyton Greene with a 57-yard TD toss in the fourth period.
Nottingham finished with 109 yards rushing and 92 yards passing.
The Cougars’ season — the last at Sullivan Central before the school merges with two others to form West Ridge — is said to continue this week with a benefit game at the Stone Castle against rival Sullivan East on Thursday night.
“Unless something changed since I stepped on this field — at 7:30 tonight I thought we were playing, so I told the boys,” Steger said. “So this is not it.”
The regularly scheduled Central-East game was postponed a few weeks back because of complications from the coronavirus.