ROGERSVILLE — Elizabethton ran like a well-oiled machine in earning the football program’s 20th consecutive victory.
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins threw for three touchdowns and ran for three in the defending TSSAA Class 4A champions’ 56-0 victory over Cherokee on Friday night.
The Cyclones (5-0), the top-ranked team in their class, scored on all eight of their possessions.
“Sometimes it takes teams years to win 20 games,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “We’ve just got great kids who have built a great culture. They come to work every day and don’t get complacent. They’ve really believed in the process the last few years.
“We had 11 seniors a year ago and 15 great seniors this year. They come level-headed and ready to play regardless of the opponent. They’re a mature bunch who knows what it takes to win and they’re mentally tough.”
Rollins connected on 9 of 11 passes for 224 yards and kept the ball eight times for 57 yards.
Wide receiver Parker Hughes caught four of those passes for 126 yards. Hughes scored on a 38-yard pass play for the game’s first touchdown and a 41-yard play later in the first half.
“That first one, Bryson threw a great ball. I just had to go up for it and touchdown,” Hughes said. “I think there’s always room for improvement, but for us to be 5-0 at this point, that’s all you can ask for.”
Elizabethton, which led 42-0 at halftime, racked up 393 yards of offense while its defense limited Cherokee to 49 yards and three first downs.
The Chiefs (1-5) had 25 rushing attempts for 41 yards and completed 1 of 8 passes for 8 yards.
“We have this thing called ‘Respect the zero.’ We try to go out there every time and have them get zero points on the scoreboard,” Cyclones senior linebacker Deuce Morton said. “We’re really excited as a defense when we can do that.”
Hayzen Hayes and Tyler Haun were the Chiefs’ top rushers.
“We made some mistakes. We had some opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize on them,” Cherokee coach Jason Lawson said. “Everybody has to keep their heads up and move on.
“We have to put this in the rear-view mirror quickly as we have a big region game coming up.”
UP NEXT
Cherokee will celebrate both homecoming and Senior Night next Friday against Cocke County.
Elizabethton will host William Blount next Friday.