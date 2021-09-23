When Elizabethton hosts Anderson County on Friday night, it will be a battle between teams that don’t shy away from tough competition.
The Cyclones (3-1) have tackled Science Hill, Greeneville and Daniel Boone. Anderson County (2-3) has played Powell, Science Hill and South-Doyle.
Now they meet each other in a high-profile game in Class 4A with statewide interest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The Mavericks, according to 5Star Preps, will be without the services of quarterback Walker Martinez because of an injury. No other player has thrown a pass for Anderson County this season, so it could be a tough adjustment.
Recently, Anderson County has been the other leg of the Greeneville-Elizabethton triangle. The Mavericks eliminated the Cyclones from the playoffs in 2017 and 2018 but were knocked out by Greeneville in each of the last four seasons, twice by four-point margins.
Both of the Cyclones’ losses were at Anderson County, and Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said he likes playing the Mavericks at home this time.
“We have to be extremely determined,” Witten said. “It will be a complete four-quarter battle, and we will have to overcome adversity. They are a very challenging team on both sides of the ball.”
Anderson County is giving up a ton of points this season — 36 per game — but is scoring a bunch, too, averaging 35 a contest.
“They are really explosive on offense,” Witten said. “They have scored a lot of points against really good teams. They played with a lot of confidence about them, and they’ve had a lot of leads in the first half.”
This isn’t a region game, but it has that feel. These teams seem likely to meet in the postseason because the Mavericks’ win over South-Doyle makes them a strong favorite to win the Region 2-4A title. The Cyclones seem to be resigned to a second-place finish in Region 1-4A.
“At the halfway point, this is the turning point in the season,” Witten said. “You’ve got enough games under your belt. This is time you have to start playing well. You should have things figured out as far as strengths and weaknesses. And this is a game that will tell you a lot about yourself.”
The Mavericks are led by running back Gavin Noe, Martinez and receiver Bryson Vowell.
Here’s a look at other games around Northeast Tennessee:
WEST RIDGE (2-2) at CHEROKEE (1-2)
After facing a pair of tough opponents, the Wolves get back in the favorite role.
West Ridge lost to Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, but both games were competitive.
Cherokee has surrendered 100 points over the last two games after a season-opening win.
ABINGDON (2-1) at TENNESSEE HIGH (1-2)
A program overwhelmed with adversity, the Vikings will try to channel their emotions and take on a nearby opponent that they’ve only played once since 1954.
Tennessee High suffered through the death of a player and an assistant coach over the last two weeks.
The Vikings defeated the Falcons 35-9 in 2019.
UNICOI COUNTY (5-0) at SULLIVAN EAST (1-4)
This is a tricky situation for the Blue Devils, who have played just one game in the last 25 days.
Will they be sharp against a capable Patriots team playing at home?
PISGAH, N.C. (4-0) at DAVID CROCKETT (3-2)
It’s hard to get a read on interstate battles, but the Bears are off to a super start. They have outscored their opponents 113-32 on the season.
The Pioneers are coming off an important Region 1-5A win over Tennessee High and carry plenty of momentum.
VOLUNTEER (1-3) at JOHNSON COUNTY (1-2)
It’s an important non-region game for the Falcons, who could dearly use some momentum to carry into late-season league games — and get rid of the sting of last week’s 56-point loss to Greeneville.
HAPPY VALLEY (0-4) at UNAKA (2-2)
The Warriors need to win in order to break the ice. They haven’t lost to the Rangers since 1995 and carry a 13-game series winning streak into the matchup.
Coming away with a victory won’t be easy. Unaka has scored in bunches this season, for a total of 168 points, and the Warriors have totaled only 14.
COSBY (0-4) at CLOUDLAND (3-1)
First, the Highlanders aren’t in the best of moods after a 33-0 loss to Hampton two weeks ago. Winless Cosby could feel the brunt of that dissatisfaction.
