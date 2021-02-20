ELIZABETHTON — With Elizabethton on the attack and Sullivan South showing no chance of backing down, the teams played a thriller in the District 1-AA boys basketball tournament for a second straight year.
This time, the host Cyclones got the best of the Rebels in a 72-63 double-overtime victory Saturday night at Treadway Gymnasium.
Elizabethton (17-6) goes to Sullivan East, an 83-76 winner over Unicoi County in the other semifinal, to play the district championship Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Jake Roberts led the Cyclones with a game-high 26 points. Included were three straight free throws after being fouled with his team trailing 50-47 with 11 seconds left in the first overtime.
“You can’t think about too much when you’re at the line,” Roberts said. “Otherwise, things start getting in your head and you’re missing those shots. It’s something we practice every day, so I just looked at it as free-throw practice.”
Roberts had appeared to put the game away in regulation when his 3-pointer from the left corner out of a timeout put Elizabethton ahead 43-38.
South’s Cooper Johnson and Nick Ellege, however, had other ideas.
Johnson stripped the ball from Roberts and scored on a layup with 45 seconds left. Ellege then buried a game-tying 3-pointer to tie it at 43 at the end of regulation.
Ellege led the Rebels (11-11) with 22 points. Drew Hoover added 15 and Johnson scored eight.
“It was a great battle to get to overtime and the kids played extremely hard,” South coach Mark Pendleton said. “They’ve been waiting for a game like this in a district semifinal. Cooper, Nick and Drew are leading us, but guys like J.D. (Jackson Dean) and Will (Harris) are stepping up. Aaron Holmes came in and played well for us.
“I couldn’t have been prouder of the effort.”
The Rebels tried their best to keep pace with the Cyclones in the second overtime, but Elizabethton answered each South push. William Willocks scored 10 of his 22 points in the second overtime period. Nick Wilson was a force inside throughout the game and finished with 14.
“Every time we felt like we needed a bucket, William got it for us,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “Of course, Jake made the shots people expect him to hit. Every kid from our squad that came on the floor was ready to go. That’s impressive because our last game was Tuesday before last. We’ve been practicing the entire time.
“Now we have a short preparation and turnaround for a district championship. The kids weren’t picked to be in this game. They’ve done a phenomenal job to put themselves in position for a district championship and I know they’ll give it everything they’ve got.”
Both teams gave it their all Saturday with neither able to gain much distance.
The Rebels led 11-9 at the end of one quarter, but Elizabethton pulled ahead by eight in the second, the largest lead for either team all night. Johnson knocked down a short jumper with a second left on the clock, and South went into halftime down 20-16.
After an even third quarter, the Cyclones took a four-point lead into the final period. A three-point play by Wilson gave Elizabethton a 39-38 edge with 3:16 left, and the Cyclones stayed ahead until Ellege’s shot at the end.
So why do the Cyclones and Rebels so often tend to go down to the wire?
“It’s the competitive nature between both teams,” Roberts said. “Neither one of us want to lose a close game like that and we’re going to do everything we can to win.”
South hosts Unicoi County on Tuesday night in the third-place game.