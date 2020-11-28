BLUFF CITY — No one at the Dyer Dome saw it coming, but it was clearly the key play of the boys basketball nightcap Friday in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament at Sullivan East High School.
A sudden-and-unexpected driving dunk by a Keynan Cutlip finally tilted the advantage to Science Hill with 6:41 to play, and the Hilltoppers had enough down the stretch to claim a 70-65 win over the host Patriots.
A 6-foot-3 junior slasher who would lead all scorers with 23 points, Cutlip transitioned in the blink of an eye and delivered a one-handed baseline slam, erasing East’s final lead of the game and spurring the Hilltoppers to the win.
“I don’t know ... it was just the heat of the moment and I saw a path to the rim and I went at it,” Cutlip said. “It surprised me a lot. I was trying to get to the rim but I didn’t know until I was in the air that I was going to do that. It was crazy.
“It got us our energy back going and we stepped it up from there.”
SHHS coach Ken Cutlip raised an eyebrow on the play.
“That was a huge play,” the player’s father said. “I’ve seen him dunk, but he still surprises me when he makes plays like that. Didn’t expect that one.”
TOPPERS GET GOOD BALANCE
Science Hill (5-1) led 19-11 after one period and 35-33 at halftime behind strong play from point guard Dalvin Mathes, who scored nine of his 15 points before intermission.
Later, after sitting out half the game with foul issues, Amare Redd scored seven of his 12 total points in the final period, a stretch in which the Hilltoppers made 15 of 23 free throws to hold the Patriots (2-3) at bay.
Cutlip bagged 8 of 11 free throws for the game and made two 3-point jumpers.
“It’s still early,” Coach Cutlip said. “We’re looking at programs that didn’t practice in the spring, didn’t practice in the summer. This is summer camp, this is summer camp for all of us right now.
“And East is capable. When they are making shots they are going to be able to play with anybody. I thought our kids did a good job of handling things tonight, on the road, enemy environment ... thought we did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the second half, and we made plays when we had to.”
PATRIOTS FALL JUST SHORT
East couldn’t complete its upset bid despite leading late in the first half and then grabbing a 50-49 edge when Braden Standbridge scored on a driving layup with just under seven minutes to play.
The Patriots made nine 3-point shots, including four by Ethan Bradford, a senior who finished with 14 points for first-year head coach Dillon Faver.
However, junior standout Dylan Bartley did not have his typically strong outing, hitting three 3s and finishing with a team-high 15 points.
“We did a good job on a kid (Bartley) who can put up tremendous numbers,” Coach Cutlip said.