KINGSPORT — Keynan Cutlip’s shot at redemption was nothing but net.
The Science Hill junior guard launched a high-arcing 3-pointer from the top of the key that swished through the net as time expired to lift the Hilltoppers over Dobyns-Bennett 60-59 on Monday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Cutlip’s bucket, the final of his 18 points, came after he missed another opportunity at the game-winner against D-B last season and after he committed a crucial turnover with two minutes to go in Monday’s game.
“It felt beautiful when it left my hand,” Cutlip said. “I knew after that big turnover in the fourth quarter. ... Coach drew up the play for me and I was all for it. I wanted to get my redemption from that and my redemption from last year. It felt so good to hit it.”
Ken Cutlip, the Science Hill coach and Keynan’s father, said a team effort — including a pair of screens to get Keynan open and a perfect pass — led to the shot.
“You win games with players and our kids stepped up and made the plays,” Coach Cutlip said. “A critical element of that was Amare Redd’s pass. He’s throwing against pressure and you can’t get it tipped and you can’t throw behind him. You can’t lead him too much. You have to hit him right in stride.”
Science Hill (19-2, 7-0) won its 13th straight and ended a seven-game winning streak for Dobyns-Bennett (15-4, 6-1). The matchup between the top teams in the Big 7 Conference featured seven ties and 11 lead changes.
The Hilltoppers continually pushed the ball downcourt to score some easy baskets before the Tribe defense could set up, plays that proved critical to the outcome.
“It was two good teams going at it,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “It comes down to a game of possessions and a few plays. We didn’t execute defensively with a lapse in the second half and that was the difference in the game. That was toughness, doing something you have to do getting down the floor.
“We stayed behind the ball and put ourselves in a tough situation, which got us in all kinds of predicaments. The last possession hurt, but it was the little things that added up.”
Cutlip’s game-winner came after Indians had taken the lead on a Jahson Dennis putback and free throw with 1:05 left. Dennis finished with 11 points.
Jonavan Gillespie led D-B with 13 points, Jack Browder added 10, Malachi Hale scored nine and McKinley Tincher had eight.
Redd had his usual strong outing with 13 points and nine rebounds and Dalvin Mathes dished out nine assists.
EARLY ACTION
D-B jumped on top 15-9 to start the game, with all of Science Hill’s points coming courtesy of Redd. A rare four-point play by Cutlip then turned the momentum to the Hilltoppers, who battled back to a 15-15 tie.
A Browder bank shot gave the Indians a 17-15 edge after one quarter.
The teams one-upped each other throughout the second quarter. I’Shawn Graves had a steal and layup for the Tribe near the end of the half only to see Caleb McBride do the same for the ’Toppers moments later, and the teams were deadlocked at 33 at halftime.
UP NEXT
Science Hill hosts Cherokee on Tuesday night.
D-B isn’t scheduled to play again until Friday when David Crockett visits the Dome.