JONESBOROUGH — Science Hill stayed atop the Big 7 Conference's boys and girls basketball standings with a sweep of host David Crockett on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers beat the Pioneers 59-47 in a game that didn’t resemble the teams’ first meeting at all. Science Hill won 80-38 two weeks ago in a Sevierville holiday tournament. This time around, the ’Toppers held just a four-point lead heading into the final quarter.
But led by Keynan Cutlip’s game-high 21 points and four assists, the ’Toppers (16-2, 5-0) made the plays down the stretch.
Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said his team took better care of the ball the second half.
“We had five turnovers the second half after we had nine the first half,” Coach Cutlip said. “I told our kids coming in that we had played about the best we could the last time we played them and everything went our way. They didn’t play that well, so we got the lopsided score.
“We knew they were much better than that score indicated. I thought early on, they were quicker to the ball and got the loose ball. But in the second half, we did a better job defensively and we were more effective finishing some shots.”
Guards Joah Shay and Dalvin Mathes scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Despite getting in early foul trouble, Amare Redd finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Keynan Cutlip recorded nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew the game was on the line and we had to get it done,” he said. “We knew they were going to come out hot and have some pep in the step after the way the last game ended. We just had to fight through and come out on top.
“Dalvin and Joah, they’re amazing. They’re so fast and they can just get you the ball in the perfect spots. That’s why they rack up so many assists.”
Mason Britton scored 15 points to lead the Pioneers (6-8, 1-2). Isaiah Lang added 11.
“I thought we played good enough to win defensively. We kept hanging in there, but we couldn’t score,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “We got some good looks, but that’s been the problem the last three, four games where we can’t score. I hate losing more than anybody, but I thought we played good enough to win. At the end, they just pulled away.”
MYERS SPARKS LADY 'TOPPERS
Jasmin Myers scored 10 fourth-quarter points and 19 overall to lift the Lady ’Toppers to a 56-41 win.
Science Hill (8-9, 3-0) led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before Crockett (5-5, 1-2) rallied. The Lady Pioneers pulled within eight early in the fourth, but Myers countered with back-to-back scores.
The Lady 'Toppers held Emma Gouge, Crockett’s leading scorer, to two points and shooters Emily Trivette and Alyssa Suits to five apiece.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the Lady Pioneers with 11 points.
“We came out flat early and they pounded the ball inside to get three, four easy baskets,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Once we started packing it in, they made five 3s. We’ve got to get better production from our top six (players). We were 2-for-21 from the 3-point line. We had 23, 24 turnovers and you’re not going to win against teams like that."