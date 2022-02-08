JOHNSON CITY — Ken Cutlip was already Science Hill’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach, but there was still something special about Tuesday night.
The Hilltoppers rode consistent play to a 72-59 decision against West Ridge on Tuesday, giving Cutlip his 500th win on The Hill.
“It means I have been blessed to have the opportunity to coach at a great school with a lot of really good players,” Cutlip said. “You don’t win games without good players, good coaches and good administration. I’ve always said it takes the whole deal.”
To get 500 wins in 18 seasons means averaging 28 victories per year. Cutlip met that benchmark with seven 30-win seasons and eight others with 25 or more, including this year.
“I’m honored to be the coach here. It has been a privilege to coach at Science Hill,” Cutlip said. “That is an amazing number, considering the history of this program.”
In the girls’ game, Science Hill earned a 52-47 win and stayed in the hunt for a chance to share the Big 5 championship with Dobyns-Bennett. The Lady Hilltoppers (14-10, 4-3) play at D-B (15-12 5-2) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
FOURTH-QUARTER PUSH
West Ridge (17-11, 2-6) kept hanging around in the Big 5 regular-season finale for both teams, but Science Hill (26-4, 6-2) finally asserted itself in the fourth quarter.
Science Hill won the game behind a terrific effort in passing the basketball. Dalvin Mathes and Keynan Cutlip each finished with 11 assists.
“It’s a testament to these guys willingness to share the basketball,” Ken Cutlip said. “When we’re playing our best, the ball is moving. We got several in transition, and I thought that was the best part of our game.”
The Hilltoppers led 30-18 at halftime and spent the second half preventing the Wolves from chipping away too much.
“You turn the ball over in the first half like we did, there is no defense for it,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “I thought our guys played their guts out and played as hard as we can play. Give credit to Science Hill. They have a tough, great team.”
Jamar Livingston led Science Hill with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Michaeus Rowe had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Cutlip finished with 13 points and Mathes added 10.
Wade Witcher led West Ridge with 15 points. Cooper Johnson and Ty Barb each added 13.
LADY 'TOPPERS HOLD ON
In a game of runs, Science Hill had a little more gas in the tank.
After using a 29-4 first-half spurt to take a 17-point lead closing in on halftime, the Lady Hilltoppers came out cold in the third quarter and scored just five points. West Ridge cut the deficit to one point late in the period.
“That’s high school basketball sometimes,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “Our kids did a good job and had some good runs. And I thought (Kaylee) Oler and (Amaya) Redd played really well, and Kat (Patton) battled all night long.”
Science Hill regrouped in the fourth quarter and built a 46-35 lead. But the Lady Wolves again came back to close within two, 48-46, with 1:28 left in the game.
However, Oler made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds remaining and West Ridge couldn’t close the deal. Oler, who sparked the big early run with her defense, finished with 10 points.
Redd led Science Hill with 14 points and Patton added 10.
Fallon Taylor scored 11 points and Jaelyn West had 10 for West Ridge (17-11, 2-6), which will play Daniel Boone in an elimination game in next week’s district tournament.