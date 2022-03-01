DANDRIDGE — Sometimes life hands out a sweet moment that should last a lifetime.
Keynan Cutlip, who missed a huge part of the game with foul trouble, absolutely crammed home an uncontested dunk with six seconds left to lift Science Hill to a thrilling 50-49 victory over Sevier County in the semifinals of the Region 1-4A boys basketball tournament on Tuesday night at Jefferson County’s gym.
The Hilltoppers (31-4) moved into Thursday’s championship and also earned home-court advantage. They will play Dobyns-Bennett, a 59-55 winner over Morristown East, at 7 p.m. in a game moved to The New Gym.
Science Hill trailed almost the entire game and faced a 49-48 deficit with leading scorer Jamar Livingston out of the game with five fouls.
Only 13.8 seconds remained on the clock.
Hilltoppers coach Ken Cutlip called a play — one he put in earlier in the day — that caught the Smoky Bears off guard.
Dalvin Mathes dished to Michaeus Rowe at the foul line, Brady Lawson set a screen on Cutlip’s man, and Cutlip broke free to the basket.
Rowe hit Cutlip with a perfect pass and the dunk gave Science Hill a one-point lead with 6.5 seconds left.
“Coach drew up the play and we ran it perfectly,” said Keynan Cutlip. “Mikey hit me wide open on the back door. I saw the lane open, and I went up and hammered it.
“It was great, especially since I didn’t get in most of the game.”
Ken Cutlip said there was a lot of aggression built up for Keynan.
“And, as one of my assistants said, he had fresh legs,” the coach said. “I’m so proud of these kids. This is the first time they’ve ever run that play. I got that watching film today. We didn’t have the usual lineup on the floor with Jamar out, so it kind of threw out the normal plays we run.
“To be able to step up and execute with the season on the line, I’m so proud of these kids. A lot of things didn’t go our way, but our kids continued to fight.”
Sevier County got an open 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot hit back iron and bounced off.
“My heart stopped,” Coach Cutlip said. “I’d rather be lucky than good. They never call somebody who loses the game lucky.”
FIRST HALF
Science Hill’s first half was defined by five fouls. Two came early on Keynan Cutlip, who returned to the court late in the first quarter and picked up his third. A short time later, Livingston picked up his second foul.
For a big stretch of the second quarter, the Hilltoppers played with their two leading scorers — at a 45-point-per-game clip — on the bench.
Sevier County seemed to take advantage, twice building an 11-point lead. But two big-time 3- pointers each from Brady Lawson and Antonio Sydnor kept the game from getting away. And at halftime, Science Hill was in good shape, all things considered, with a 30-23 deficit.
“I just wanted us to stay within striking distance,” Ken Cutlip said.
LEADING THE WAY
Livingston led all scorers with 24 points. He was complemented by Michaeus Rowe, who finished with six points and 13 rebounds.
Sevier County (19-10) got nice efforts from Caleb Tarwater (19 points) and Cooper Takacs (13 points).