JOHNSON CITY — A bounce-back shooting performance by Keynan Cutlip helped power the Science Hill boys basketball team to an 82-58 Big 7 Conference win over Volunteer on Monday night inside the new Topper Palace.
The Hilltopper guard tallied a game-high 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and a 4-for-5 performance from the free- throw line.
“It’s about time,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Early he didn’t shoot it that well. We know he’s capable of doing that and his teammates did a really good job of hitting him in places where he could score.”
Amare Redd had another stellar game with 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.
The Hilltoppers totaled 25 assists as a team.
Science Hill was an efficient 31-for-45 from the field, including making 6 of 11 3-point attempts, and committed only 11 turnovers. The Hilltoppers forced 16 turnovers and held the Falcons to a 22-of-54 showing from the field.
Andrew Knittel showed the way for Volunteer, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including three makes from behind the 3-point line.
Cason Christian contributed 12 points.
The ’Toppers trailed by eight points, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter. A major frustration point for the home team was Eli Amyx, Volunteer’s 6-foot-8 post player. Amyx scored six points in the opening period.
After the Hilltoppers’ adjustments, however, Amyx managed only one more point the rest of the game.
“I think we were a little bit more aggressive in rotating,” Cutlip noted. “I thought we had some extra effort plays where we able to get a block or get a stop.”
The depth of Science Hill’s bench wore down the Falcons, who are a much- improved team from two years ago, Cutlip says.
“Offensively, I thought they did a good job attacking and knocking down the open shots in the first half,” he said. “They didn’t go away very quickly and it was a slow, methodical second half.
“It’s amazing how much they’ve improved and how much they’ll continue to improve as the season goes on.”