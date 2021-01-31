The Cumberland District girls basketball tournament will begin Tuesday — the same day the district’s top seed will be determined.
After finishing the regular season as co-champions, Thomas Walker (13-1, 9-1) and Eastside (9-5, 9-1), will face off in a playoff game at Rye Cove. Tuesday's winner will gain the top seed for the district tournament and, more importantly, earn one of the Cumberland's two bids to the Region 1D tournament.
The remainder of the teams will play opening-round games Tuesday, each at the site of the higher-seeded team because of pandemic protocols. Attendance also will continue to be restricted.
Fifth-seeded Rye Cove (3-9) will play at fourth-seeded J.I. Burton (7-5) and No. 6 Castlewood (1-11) will visit No. 3 Twin Springs (6-5).
Thursday's semifinals will see the Thomas Walker/Eastside winner host the Burton/Rye Cove winner and the Thomas Walker/Eastside loser host the Twin Springs/Castlewood winner.
The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at the site of the higher-seeded team.
A consolation game between the semifinal losers also will take place at the home of the higher-seeded team after the district agreed to the contest. According Bryan Crutchfield, the Eastside principal and tournament director, the game will provide seeding to determine which team will make the regionals should one of the qualifiers not be able to play because of a quarantine situation.
CUMBERLAND BOYS
The opening-round games for the Cumberland boys tournament will be held Wednesday, also with limited attendance.
No. 5 seed Thomas Walker (4-8) will travel to fourth-seeded Eastside (6-8) and third-seeded Rye Cove (11-3) will host sixth-seeded Castlewood (0-12).
Friday's semifinals will see top-seeded J.I. Burton (12-2) host the Eastside/Thomas Walker winner and No. 2 Twin Springs (11-3) host the Rye Cove/Castlewood winner.
The semifinal winners will play for the title Saturday at the home of the higher seed. The consolation game will also be held at the home of the higher seed.