Cumberland teams looking for strong fall with experienced squads

Experience is a key word for Cumberland District volleyball this fall.
Most of the teams in the district head into the fall with an experienced roster, which could lead to a competitive season.
Following is a look at the district teams heading into the season.
RYE COVE
Coach Britney Salyer’s squad includes plenty of returning players from the spring.
Seniors Eva Roach, Laken Sharpe, Makayla Harless and Rileigh Parsons are back to provide leadership for the team that advanced to the Region 1D tournament last season.
The Lady Eagles also have a strong junior class that should figure into the rotation.
Heading the juniors list are Madeline Love, Abby Lewis and Emma Gibson.
Elisabeth Rollins (jr.) adds depth, along with sophomores Gracie Turner and Olivia Edwards and freshmen Kaylee Lamb and Naquila Harless.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to open their season at home Monday against Cherokee and are at home against Wise Central Tuesday.
EASTSIDE
The Lady Spartans enter the fall season looking to repeat as district champions.
They’ll have to do it without Anna Whited and Kacie Jones, both All-Region 1D players last year.
Whited is playing volleyball at UVA Wise this fall, while Jones is also at UVA Wise, where she plans to play softball in the spring.
Lady Spartans coach Brianne Casteel still has plenty of experienced players returning.
Seniors Tinley Hamilton, the district’s setter of the year, and first team all-district pick Alyssia Sensabaugh are back to head up a rotation that will also feature senior Lexi Love and sophomore Taylor Clay.
Middle hitters Reagan McCoy and Gabby Gray, both juniors, also feature in the rotation, along with senior defensive specialist Savannah Stanley and sophomore Alexa Olinger.
Eastside opens its season Aug. 26 at Wise Central.
TWIN SPRINGS
The Lady Titans lost some key players to graduation, but coach Autumn McConnell’s squad still has plenty of experience back, including starters all-district setter Ryleigh Gillenwater (jr.), all-district middle hitter Emma Dingus (sr.) and fellow seniors Chloe Gilmer and Lexie Austin.
“We graduated some great athletes, so we have some big shoes to fill. I have no doubt that the girls I have can do that,” McConnell said.
Sophomore Madison Wallace, along with Katlin Castle, Kaylee Keith, Jessica Burke and Amica Dooley also look to figure into the rotation.
The Lady Titans open the season with a busy week next week. Twin Springs hosts Lee High Monday before traveling to Honaker on Tuesday and Twin Valley on Thursday.
J.I. BURTON
The Lady Raiders will have to replace setter/libero Bailey Sturgill. But coach Whittney Lane has plenty of experienced players back, and she’s excited about some newcomers to the squad, as well.
Junior Carly Tomko returns, along with setter Taylor Phipps (so.) and front row players Abigail Adams (jr.), Abigail Absher (so.) and Savannah Adams (so.).
Senior Brianna Motz and sophomore Maci Sensabaugh are also back to provide depth.
Also figuring into the rotation will be 6-foot-1 Rehgan Sensabaugh. Lane said the freshman will provide some much-needed height at the net.
Chloe Branham, another freshman, will also provide depth.
The Lady Raiders open the season at home against Union on Tuesday and against Jenkins, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
THOMAS WALKER
The Lady Pioneers are another team looking to compete at the top of the district standings.
Coach Kristen Parker’s squad has plenty of experience back to justify high expectations going into the season.
District hitter of the year Lakin Burke is back for her senior season after 132 kills and 27 blocks in a shortened spring season.
Also back is all-district setter Tenley Jackson (sr.), hitters Patricia Bigge (so.), Autumn Collingsworth (sr.) and defensive specialist Katee Livesay (sr.).
Newcomers Karlie Jones (jr.) and freshman Kali Jones will also figure in the rotation with depth coming from defensive specialists Riley Lawson (so.) and Makayala Carr, a junior transfer from Pikeville, Kentucky.
The Lady Pioneers are scheduled to open the regular season at home against Wise Central on Aug. 30 and at Lee High on Aug. 31.
CASTLEWOOD
The Lady Blue Devils have four returning starters and plenty of newcomers to provide depth this season.
Coach Derek Allen will rely heavily on his experience with senior Montana Sutherland back at setter.
Senior libero Rylee Trent is also back from a starting role, along with senior Layne Bush and sophomore Madison Sutherland.
Seniors Lauren Johnson and Madison McConnell, along with newcomer Shea Phillips (so.) are the leading candidates to work into the rotation.
Alexis Kite, Jadah Greear, Karly Maxfield, Tiffany Proffitt, Destiny Smith, Sydney McNew, all juniors, are newcomers to the program that will add depth.
Castlewood is scheduled to open its season Monday at Ridgeview before traveling to Lebanon on Tuesday.