Cumberland softball teams looking forward to a full season

A full softball season is scheduled for this spring.
It’s the first time in three seasons that a full softball schedule will be played.
Here’s a look at some of the Cumberland District softball teams for the upcoming season.
RYE COVE
Lady Eagles coach Britney Salyer can sum up last season with one sentence.
“We had too many injuries last year.”
This season Rye Cove has its biggest roster in several years.
That roster is heavy on inexperience, but the Lady Eagles do return some quality starters from last year, including pitcher Lexie Rhoton (Sr.) and catcher Gracie Turner (So.).
In the infield, third baseman Elisabeth Rollins (Jr.) returns along with second baseman Olivia Edwards (So.).
Also back are outfielders Kourtney Sluss (Sr.) and Kylee Cress (Jr.).
Salyer will also rely on newcomers Makenzie Dockery (Jr.) as a utility player and freshmen Makenzie Hood, Rheagan Waldon and Jasmine Stanley.
J.I. BURTON
Coach Nick Sturgill is new to the Lady Raiders, but he has some experience to work with.
Kenzie Franklin is back and will handle the majority of the pitching. She also plays center field.
The Lady Raiders also have Sareena Sergent back at catcher, Kaylee Jenkins back at shortstop, Kinley Taylor returning to third base and Savannah Adams back at left field.
Freshmen Jordan Mooney and Kylee Sturgill will likely plug into the lineup too.
Sturgill and his squad are excited the season has started and are ready to get to work.
“The team has worked very hard in the preseason and has amplified that work ethic moving into the season,” Sturgill said. “Playing fast and ensuring we do not get outworked are our key priorities.”
THOMAS WALKER
The defending Cumberland District champions return plenty of talent, starting on the mound.
Sophomore Eden Muncy returns from an all-state freshman year that included a 1.84 ERA and an average 15.4 strikeouts per game.
Muncy is also dangerous with the bat after hitting .400 last season.
First-year Lady Pioneers head coach Kristen Parker also inherits a team that includes sophomore shortstop and pitcher Rylee Lawson, who earned all-district status last season as a freshman.
All-region junior Gracee Greer is also back at catcher.
Senior Kaytee Livesay also returns. She will be moving from her second base spot and play a utility role.
Newcomers Lakin Burke, Tenley Jackson, Kalli Woods, Sarah Barnett, Ashley Shoemaker and Ariss Vanover all look to contribute.
CASTLEWOOD
Lady Blue Devils coach Amanda Musick has high hopes for her young squad.
Musick said the key for her team is pitching. The staff is anchored by Kimber Amos and includes Madison Sutherland and Shea Phillips.
Maggie Ward is back at catcher to complete the battery for the Lady Devils.
The infield includes Olivia Elam at first base, Phillips and Sutherland splitting time at second, Alexis Mullins and Phillips sharing time at third base and Montana Sutherland at shortstop.
The outfield corps for Castlewood includes Destiny Smith, Jill Bush and Bri Phillips.