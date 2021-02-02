The start of the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament and two post-season playoff games were postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather.
PLAYOFFS PUSHED TO WEDNESDAY
The Cumberland District girls basketball playoff set for Tuesday at Rye Cove was pushed back to Wednesday.
The game features Eastside and Thomas Walker, the regular-season co-champions. The two teams will play Wednesday at Rye Cove at 6 p.m. in a contest to determine the district’s top seed in this week’s district tournament.
The winner will also earn the district’s top seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament.
Also postponed Tuesday was the Gate City vs. Ridgeview boys basketball contest.
The Blue Devils and Wolfpack will play Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Wise Central to determine the Mountain 7 District’s second seed to next week’s Region 2D tournament.
The winner will be the league’s second seed and will host a regional quarterfinal game against Lebanon, the third seed from the Southwest District.
The loser of Wednesday’s game will be the Mountain 7’s third seed and will have to travel in the regional quarterfinals to play at Tazewell next week.
CUMBERLAND GIRLS TOURNEY DELAYS START
The Cumberland District girls basketball tournament’s opening round games were also postponed Tuesday.
Those games featuring No. 5 Rye Cove at fourth-seeded J.I. Burton and No. 6 Castlewood at No. 3 Twin Springs, are now set for Wednesday.
The opening round game of the Cumberland District boys tournament with fifth-seeded Castlewood at fourth-seeded Thomas Walker is also scheduled to be played Wednesday.