Eastside and Thomas Walker again appear to be the front-runners in the Cumberland District girls basketball race, but other teams figure to be pushing their way toward the top of the district by tournament time.
J.I. BURTON
Last season: 9-7
Senior Kaylee Jenkins heads up a cast of returning starters for the Lady Raiders. The all-district pick last season is the lone senior in the team’s projected first five.
Juniors Anyah Hollinger and Abby Phipps join Jenkins in coach Terry Sturgill’s three-guard offense. Sophomores Taylor Phipps and Abigail Absher man the post positions.
“We’ve got a lot of hard-working kids,” Sturgill said. “With five returning starters and having plenty of depth with the newcomers, I think we can have a good season.
“I believe we have some experience under our belt, so that should help us. We will have nine to 10 girls that can play. Having girls that can come off the bench and play just as good as your starters means a lot.”
Seniors Emily Duff, sophomores Seriah Sensabaugh, Kaylen Fields and Maci Sensabaugh and freshman Rehagan Sensabaugh also look to contribute.
EASTSIDE
Last season: 11-7
The Lady Spartans lost a lot of points from their previous campaign after the graduation of Anna Whited and Kacie Jones. Whited averaged 16 points and Jones 11 points per game last season.
“We lost some key pieces and I believe people will overlook us this season, which is exactly where we want to be,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “By the end of the season, I think we will surprise a lot of people, just not ourselves.”
Senior Carter Powers, who averaged 11.1 points per game last season, is back along with sophomore Taylor Clay. Clay averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 steals and 2.5 assists in a strong freshman campaign.
Senior Lexi Love, who averaged 6.8 rebounds per game last season, juniors Reagan McCoy and Gabby Gray, and sophomore Lexie Carter also return.
Depth comes from junior Haley Lewis, sophomore Emmaleigh Banks, and freshmen Azzy Hammons, Braelyn Hall and Rylie Bower.
TWIN SPRINGS
Last season: 5-5
Robin Tiller takes the Lady Titans’ reins after working as an assistant basketball and volleyball coach and head soccer coach at Union for the last couple of years.
“I’m excited to get to work and watch these girls grow together as a team,” Tiller said.
Tiller is tasked with replacing 1,000-point scorers Emaleigh Powers and Chloe Lane, who graduated.
Twin Springs returns four starters, led by senior guard Chloe Gilmer. The others are junior guards Ryleigh Gillenwater and Kaylee Keith and senior forward Emma Dingus.
Senior guard Megan Dougherty is expected to be a contributor, along with a host of newcomers that includes juniors Kaitlin Castle, Amica Dooley, Abigail Finch, Mary Pascual and Preslie Larkins, and sophomore Abbie Taylor.
“We have a group of girls who are willing to put in the work to grow and develop into a competitive team,” Tiller said. “We have all the right pieces we need to make some waves in the Cumberland this season.”
RYE COVE
Last season: 3-12
Kelly Hood is back at the helm of the Lady Eagles program after taking two seasons off, and she inherits a squad with plenty of experience.
Juniors Madeline Love and Emma Gibson and seniors Trista Snow and Vivian Boles are joined by newcomers Gracie Turner, a sophomore, and freshmen Kaylee Lamb and Alexis Goins.
Hood said continuing to develop skills and improve with each game is key for her team.
“We know other teams have returning talent and have experience playing together,” Hood said. “We are focused on ourselves, though. We are prepared for the beginning to not be so pretty, but we will get better every day.”
THOMAS WALKER
Last season: 14-3
Allen Trent steps into the head coaching position for the Lady Pioneers and predicts a challenging season all around.
“I expect the Cumberland District to be the tightest it has been in several years,” Trent said. “With Burton and Eastside looking stronger than ever, Rye Cove and Twin Springs maturing into formidable opponents, and Castlewood’s Coach (Derek) Allen having them ahead of schedule, each and every night will force you to bring your A-game if you want to win.”
Trent looks to returning starters Lakin Burke — a senior post player and a Times News All-Southwest Virginia first-team selection — and senior guard Tenley Jackson for leadership.
Other key returners are junior post Raylen Cope and sophomores Eden Muncy and Patricia Bigge.
Newcomers providing depth include senior Autumn Collingsworth and juniors Karlie Jones, Makayla Kidwell and Gracee Greer.
CASTLEWOOD
Last season: 0-11
With a more experienced team, Derek Allen’s expects his Lady Blue Devils to be more competitive this season.
“This season I believe that we are going to be able to compete more than we have in the past because of this group of girls’ work ethic, determination and also wanting to help us build the program,” Allen said.
The effort is bolstered by the return of three starters: senior point guard Montana Sutherland, sophomore shooting guard Madison Sutherland and junior post player Tiffany Proffitt.
Also back are junior Bri Phillips and sophomore Bailee Varney, who are likely to round out the first five.
Newcomers Kimber Amos, Shea Phillips and Carley Maxfield provide depth.